wfxl.com
Valdosta man detained by K-9’s during burglary arrest
The Valdosta Police along with Lowndes County Sheriff Department have arrested a man for burglary. According to VPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of Baytree Rd after receiving a call of a male subject busting a window at the location. Upon arrival, officers found the front door to the...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Valdosta car drug bust
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after having drugs and a weapon in their car, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Elisha Edwards and Leroy Person are each charged with possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine) with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related items.
WALB 10
3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Arrest made in connection to body found on Wiley Road
Da’Vhon Young, 40, has been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation on Wiley Road.
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
WALB 10
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A potentially armed and dangerous teenager is wanted by authorities for multiple armed robberies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Hillman, 17, is wanted by the GBI in Douglas and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple violent home invasions and armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, GBI confirmed. The alleged incidents happened in June 2022 and involved migrant communities.
wfxl.com
Coffee County physician sentenced to prison for illegally distributing drugs
A Coffee County physician has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after admitting to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to the DOJ Southern District of Ga, 68-year-old Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson admitted he distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from pain management and addiction clinics.
fox35orlando.com
Hours-long high-speed chase through Florida, Georgia in stolen Hellcat ends with arrests of 3: FHP
Three people — among them a teen — were arrested for taking Florida Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies on a high-speed pursuit after stealing multiple cars. Around 6:23 a.m. Friday, two vehicles that were reported stolen out of Jacksonville were traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The owner was tracking the two stolen cars; a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango. The owner found that the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County, FHP said.
beckersasc.com
Georgia physician sentenced for drug trafficking conspiracy
Douglas, Ga.-based physician Wallace Steven Anderson, MD, has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 27. Dr. Anderson, the owner of Steve Anderson, PC, and Steve Anderson Behavioral Health, admitted that from Feb. 1, 2016,...
douglasnow.com
Two arrested for exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person
When working in the media, there are times when, unfortunately, we don't find out about arrests when they are made that we feel the community should be aware of. While this rarely occurs, it has happened in the past, and this case happens to be one of those. The two...
WALB 10
Douglas doctor sentenced after admitting to drug trafficking conspiracy
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas doctor has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to giving drugs to patients as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, 68, of Douglas, was sentenced...
First Coast News
Unsolved: The murder of Eugene "Johnny" Parnell
LIVE OAK, Fla. — I-10 carries scores of travelers every day through Suwanee County. Some local, some just passing through. In 1989 if you broke down, walking to a call box on the interstate was your only option for help. On December 4th, 1989 just after eight o'clock in the morning, Parnell Wrecker Service got a call that a motorist was broken down on I-10 about a mile and a half from US-90.
WCTV
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
wfxl.com
Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police warn of phone scam
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens about scam calls impersonating a VPD officer collecting fines. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens of scam calls that are impersonating an officer collecting fines. For more infomation on this...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City woman dies in single-vehicle accident
A Lake City woman drove her SUV off County Road 133 early Sunday morning where she collided with a fence and later died. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 45-year-old Lake City woman driving an SUV north on CR 133 veered and left the roadway on the west shoulder around 12:01 a.m. near Charmont Street.
WALB 10
Valdosta and Lowndes Co. host ‘Love Your River’ cleanup
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It is estimated that 100 million animals die each year due to water pollution. That’s why Lowndes County, the city of Valdosta and several residents are stepping up to help clean up pollution. On Friday, the group gathered dozens of bags of trash, trying to...
WALB 10
Black Voters Matter bus tour stops in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Election Day is just 10 days away, and many groups out there are trying to get your vote. The Black Voters Matter bus tour came through Valdosta Friday, encouraging people of color to go to the polls. Black Voters Matter is making sure that young voters...
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
wfxl.com
Lean-Ox Festival announces Grand Marshal
The Lean-Ox Festival Committee is proud to announce that Rep. Penny Houston will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 40th Annual Lean-Ox Festival. The festival parade will be on Saturday, November 19 beginning at 11 a.m. in Downtown Lenox. Houston serves as chairman of Appropriations Subcommittee on Economic Development,...
