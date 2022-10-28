Read full article on original website
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
Illness forces closure of Miami County child care service Monday
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
Sidney Daily News
‘Eat more chikin’ not candy
Warren Hale, 8 months old, is really amazed by his first trick or treat Saturday at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County’s trunk or treat event . As he watched the trick or treaters walk by him, he was ready to hand them candy from the candy bowl while encouraging them to “eat more chikin.” Warren is the son of Alex and Emily Hale, of Bellefontaine.
Sidney Daily News
Trunk or treat
Jim Painter, of Sidney, hands out treats to Corey Belt, 6, son of Rick Belt, of Sidne,y and Monica Shropshire, of DeGraff. Larry Donahue, of Sidney, hands out treats to Owen Murray, 11, son of Daniel and Mandy Murray, of Sidney. Trick or treat candy can’t compete with a puppy...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
Sidney Daily News
Botkins trick or treat
The M & M’s invaded Botkins Sunday afternoon during trick or treating. Four-year-old Rhett picks out a piece of candy Sunday afternoon during trick or treating in Botkins. Rhett is the son of Phillip and Beth Wells, of Anna. Alexis Fullenkamp tries to fly to the next house as...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
Sidney Daily News
Anna trick or treat
Felicity Ellis, 4, receives a treat from Sharon Maurer. Felicity is the daughter of Brandon and Ashley Ellis, of Anna. Amelia Marlow, 5, gets a treat from Cheryl Maier during Sunday’s trick or treat in Anna. Amelia is the daughter of Joseph and Stephanie Marlow, of Sidney. Silas Jones,...
Sidney Daily News
Open burn fire spreads to nearby property
TIPP CITY — An open burn Sunday at a neighboring residence spread and caused a structure fire to a building. on the property at JL Wood Products on Ginghamsburg Road in Monroe Township in Tipp City. Extremely dry conditions caused the open burning of vegetation to spread. According to...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State to host open house in November
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting anopen house on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in the Robinson student career center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Oct. 23-29 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two more than the week prior. Seven of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Crews respond to a fire in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — Crews in Tipp City responded to reports of a fire late Sunday afternoon. >>Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium. Fire crews from the Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. at 890 E. Ginghamsburg Road, a Tipp City Fire spokesperson said.
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
Sidney Daily News
County record
-11:39 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of Cisco Road. -12:30 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 10 block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie. FRIDAY. -11:53 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of state...
countynewsonline.org
Real Estate & Personal Property Auction – Bradford – 11/12
When: Saturday, November 12th, 9AM (Live on Site) – Open Houses: October 30th 12-1PM and November 3rd 5-6:30 PM. What: Chevy truck, boats, Hobart meat grinder, lathe & shop tools, household, Real Estate (app. noon), shed.
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy
Restaurant is coming to the former fire station building on Race Street downtown. Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told...
Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium
DAYTON — Several crews responded to reports of a water rescue at the Great Miami River across from Welcome Stadium late Sunday afternoon. >>3 injured after a multi-car accident on I-75 SB in Miami Township. Crews responded to reports of a kayak flipped in the river at around 5:48...
hometownstations.com
Rural Paulding County home struck multiple times during Drive-by shooting
Haviland, OH (WLIO) - Paulding County deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible for a weekend drive-by shooting in rural part of the county. Shortly after 8 pm. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a call, of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle on the roadway at a home at 12504 Road 72 just north of Haviland. The homeowner, Newlyn Baker was the only person home at the time, and he was not injured during the shooting. They have no information about a possible suspect or vehicle description. If you have a tip that could lead them to either one, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, or you can submit a tip on their website or by using their new app.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-7:37 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue. -9:33 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue. -8:58 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive. -3:32...
