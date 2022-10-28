ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

2 arrested after putting half-eaten Walmart rotisserie chicken back on shelf, Largo police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 3 days ago

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Largo residents were arrested Wednesday after police say they were caught partially eating a rotisserie chicken at Walmart and putting it back on a shelf.

Arrest reports from the Largo Police Department said Cristian Ray Reeves-Putnam, 26, and Alexis Ann Marie Castillo, 32, were shopping for food when they were allegedly seen eating a chicken out of a box.

Police said after the suspects had their fill, they re-sealed the half-eaten chicken and back on the shelf.

They were later caught trying to leave the store without properly scanning or paying for items hidden in their shopping cart, according to the reports.

After being read their rights, the defendants apologized and said they were homeless.

Both were charged with petit theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

I Am Telling You The Truth
2d ago

Go to a shelter or a food bank. Get a day labor job or temp job and save. Apply for food stamps. All of those options were better than stealing. You're responsible for your poor choices

rai
2d ago

I don't agree with what they did, but with all the food the store throws away and if they are homeless and hungry. At least they did not hurt anyone. They made bad choices but who hasn't.

Amanda Callahan
2d ago

It’s really hard to get hired for a job even though everyone is hiring and maybe they are down on their luck. No one knows their situation but imagine if you have not eaten in days and have no home. I understand it’s still a crime to eat 1/2 a chicken. I also understand the desperation that would lead to that. I would hope being incarcerated will help them, maybe give them resources. But unfortunately little is done to help people turn their situations around.

