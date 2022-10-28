ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WPRI 12 News

Providence pounds Assumption in preseason scrimmage

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College defeated Assumption 106-69 on Saturday afternoon in a preseason scrimmage at the AMP. The Friars are coming off their best season in over two decades, making it to the Sweet Sixteen. PC opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at home against Rider.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island non-profit has world-wide reach

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) —A Rhode Island Resident is on a mission to end hunger with small packets of peanut butter packed with huge amounts of vitamins and nutrients. North Kingstown based Edesia makes a product it calls, ‘Plumpy Nut’. One pack has enough nutrients to serve as a full meal. The company ships boxes of Plumpy Nut to sixty-two different countries and partners with humanitarian aid organizations like UNICEF.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Magaziner votes early in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Treasurer Seth Magaziner and his spouse, Julia McDowell, voted early on Monday at the Pastore Youth Center in Cranston. “We just voted. We are encouraging everyone to vote early, there’s a lot at stake in this election,” Magaziner told ABC 6 News after casting his ballot. “We’re feeling very good, there was a great response here this morning, and early voting lasts all the way through Election Day, so we encourage everybody to get out and vote.”
CRANSTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

LITTLE COMPTON, RHODE ISLAND OP-ED

Love Wins Coastal has sought to support our community’s needs related to LGBTQ+ issues since its founding. Pike’s Peak tomorrow afternoon, October 30, at 2pm. We believe that the best way to do this is through relentless positivity in our programs and outreach, including compassionate responses to those who disagree with us. That belief does not mean that we will not draw attention to actions that harm LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee.  The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today was joined by Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to announce $8.5 million in first-round funding from the Early Childhood Care and Educational Capital (ECCE) Fund. The fund, approved by voters during the March 2021 special election, allocates $15 million to support childcare facilities in Rhode Island.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rinewstoday.com

Heating Assistance resources in Rhode Island

This year, $32 million is expected to be available for qualified Rhode Island residents. Depending upon a family’s income, a household heating with oil or other deliverable fuel could receive from $981 to $1,285 in federal funding assistance. Qualified customers heating with gas could receive from $805 to $970; those heating with electricity could receive from $983 to $1,230.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

