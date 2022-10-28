Read full article on original website
Providence pounds Assumption in preseason scrimmage
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College defeated Assumption 106-69 on Saturday afternoon in a preseason scrimmage at the AMP. The Friars are coming off their best season in over two decades, making it to the Sweet Sixteen. PC opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at home against Rider.
ABC6.com
Homeless advocates call on McKee to build deployable shelters in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Homeless advocates are calling on Gov. Dan McKee to find a place to build deployable shelters in Rhode Island. On Monday, advocates built a deployable shelter in front of the State House on Smith Street. In June, McKee signed the state budget, which allocated $20...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island non-profit has world-wide reach
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) —A Rhode Island Resident is on a mission to end hunger with small packets of peanut butter packed with huge amounts of vitamins and nutrients. North Kingstown based Edesia makes a product it calls, ‘Plumpy Nut’. One pack has enough nutrients to serve as a full meal. The company ships boxes of Plumpy Nut to sixty-two different countries and partners with humanitarian aid organizations like UNICEF.
GoLocalProv
Nathan Kaufman: While He Was Golfing, He Was Allegedly Ripping off RI Kids for Millions
Rhode Island State Police documents secured by GoLocal unveil the double life of accused embezzler Nathan Kaufman. He was arrested in September by the State Police. Despite allegations of stealing millions, he is free on $15,000 surety bail -- he only had to pay 10% or $1,500 and surrender his passport.
Pawtucket Times
Archie Miller: Justin Mazzulla is a perfect fit for URI basketball program
EAST PROVIDENCE – From where Archie Miller stands, you would never know that one of the graduate assistants on the URI men’s basketball staff is the younger brother of the interim head coach of the Boston Celtics. “It never comes up and I think that’s the thing I...
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Phillip Chan
Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss the rising number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in children nationwide and provided Halloween safety tips for parents.
ABC6.com
Magaziner votes early in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Treasurer Seth Magaziner and his spouse, Julia McDowell, voted early on Monday at the Pastore Youth Center in Cranston. “We just voted. We are encouraging everyone to vote early, there’s a lot at stake in this election,” Magaziner told ABC 6 News after casting his ballot. “We’re feeling very good, there was a great response here this morning, and early voting lasts all the way through Election Day, so we encourage everybody to get out and vote.”
mybackyardnews.com
LITTLE COMPTON, RHODE ISLAND OP-ED
Love Wins Coastal has sought to support our community’s needs related to LGBTQ+ issues since its founding. Pike’s Peak tomorrow afternoon, October 30, at 2pm. We believe that the best way to do this is through relentless positivity in our programs and outreach, including compassionate responses to those who disagree with us. That belief does not mean that we will not draw attention to actions that harm LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
ABC6.com
Girl, 9, escorted to her final cancer treatment through ‘Enzo’s Escorts’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 9-year-old girl was escorted to her final cancer treatment by a service called “Enzo’s Escorts.”. The girl was picked up at Greenbush Elementary School in West Warwick just after 11 a.m. Thursday and was brought to her appointment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.
How one business saw opportunity in Sandy’s debris
Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes and business in Rhode Island 10 years ago—including an iconic South County restaurant.
Rhode Island TikTok Star JVKE Has Viral Hit in ‘Golden Hour’
A Cranston High School student has cut through the social media clutter with a song that you can't get away from right now and we are so here for it. He spells his name "JVKE" but you say it like "Jake." Back in Cranston, before his recent fame, he was known as Jake Lawson.
Hasbro Children’s Hospital overwhelmed with RSV cases
Dr. Rishi Lulla tells 12 News that Hasbro is currently operating at 115% capacity, which is more than double what it was last week.
‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee. The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today was joined by Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to announce $8.5 million in first-round funding from the Early Childhood Care and Educational Capital (ECCE) Fund. The fund, approved by voters during the March 2021 special election, allocates $15 million to support childcare facilities in Rhode Island.
Nearly 6 years later, Rocky Point charity plates finally being issued
More than five years after hundreds of Rhode Islanders ordered them, the Rocky Point-themed license plates are finally in production.
rinewstoday.com
Heating Assistance resources in Rhode Island
This year, $32 million is expected to be available for qualified Rhode Island residents. Depending upon a family’s income, a household heating with oil or other deliverable fuel could receive from $981 to $1,285 in federal funding assistance. Qualified customers heating with gas could receive from $805 to $970; those heating with electricity could receive from $983 to $1,230.
Advocates say law must change after probe links RI Speaker’s aide to mob associate
House Speaker JoeShekarchi said he was "displayed by the allegation contained" in Target 12's investigation.
Investigation links RI House speaker’s aide to mob associate, marijuana operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On a sunny Tuesday morning a few days after Christmas in 2020, a man wearing a dark hoodie drove into the upper lot of the R.I. State House and parked his gray SUV. He hopped out of the car, pulled up his hood and walked...
