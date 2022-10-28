Read full article on original website
Jim Legxacy
Have you ever heard a song that combines anxious R&B, Midwest emo, and Afrobeats? Southeast London rapper Jim Legxacy merges all three on “dj,” a bittersweet song about a broken promise that serves as a larger signal of a relationship’s dissolution. “You don’t want to teach me how to DJ anymore,” he warbles, a choir of soft, reverberating vocals casting a forlorn atmosphere, wistful guitar melodies—the kind that defined classic albums from Mineral and The Van Pelt—mirroring the fragility of his near-tears delivery. As Legxacy recalls going up to this person’s decks and picking a song he loved, a cathartic vocal snippet from Unknown T’s 2018 UK drill hit “Homerton B” flickers like a lost memory. The undulating bass synth of drill finds its way here, as does Jersey club’s stuttering beats, situating “dj” as a UK analogue to America’s current rise in club rap. But beyond the distinctly modern feel of this sonic collage, Legxacy captures something eternal: the heartbreak of a loved one who’s drifted away.
Malign Hex
Chicago’s Meat Wave is punk directness personified—in the slab-heavy weight of their name, the often two-syllable punch of their choruses (“Work force/Join now/Toll-free/Call now!”), and the clear line connecting them to post-hardcore heroes Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes. In an awed 2018 essay for Talkhouse, Meat Wave frontman Chris Sutter describes Hot Snakes’ Jericho Sirens in high-octane language—“flesh-searing,” “steel-melting.” Then Sutter says something interesting: He’d like to hear their music “played by an orchestra.” If it seems odd to compare a concerto to face-melting post-hardcore, then Meat Wave’s latest LP, Malign Hex, makes his meaning clear. The music is beautifully savage and hard-hitting, but within it lies a neurotic self-confinement—each song a vessel for repetitive structures that sprawl as far as it takes to make the point. The black-hole punk of Malign Hex tunnels into itself, so wide and claustrophobic that it leaves you disoriented.
Listen to wolfacejoeyy’s “Game”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Earlier this year, Staten Island’s wolfacejoeyy went on On the Radar and freestyled to a club-inspired WhereIs22 beat, kicking off enough of a frenzy that he eventually released the official version, the carefree “Shake It.” On their latest collaboration, “Game,” Joeyy and 22 stay on the club rap theme but add inspiration from classic SoundCloud rap for a nice nostalgic twist. Sampling and interpolating Juice WRLD’s unreleased song “Game,” Joeyy converts the gloomy mood of the original into something more upbeat and animated, aided by 22’s pulsating drums. As is the case with most club rap, the lyrical content isn’t of that much importance. But Joeyy packs so much fun into the song that all you can focus on is having as great of a time as he is.
Listen to Fatboi Sharif and noface’s “John Hinckley” [ft. Lungs]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Forget sounding like the future—Fatboi Sharif’s music feels like it was beamed in from another dimension. No two projects the Rahway, New Jersey rapper drops are the same, but they’re all tied together by abstract wordplay and a taste for the macabre that draws as much from Stanley Kubrick as it does Kool Keith. “John Hinckley,” a standout track from Preaching In Havana, a collab album via Purple Tape Pedigree with producer noface, is a hazy, bubbling mass of a song anchored by what sounds like a possessed crossfader distorting guitars and horns beyond recognition. This otherworldly beat would be challenging for anyone to rap on, but that’s where the breathless raps of guest Lungs and Sharif’s billowing images (“John Hinckley popped that president, bastard steps/Gunfire sun visor, spinning Budweiser breath”) shine.
Listen to Soufside Cheeky’s “Big Perm” [ft. Niaarican]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Consider “Big Perm” an invoice; Atlanta rappers Soufside Cheeky and Niaarican want their money now. The song references the hair roller-wearing antagonist from the 1995 film Friday, opening with a clip from the movie. Soufside Cheeky is unsettlingly chill while Niaarican is snarling and confrontational; it’s like Cheeky’s patience ran thin, and she called on her friend who loves to fight a little too much. “Bitch is you playing with my money? I had that glock the last time that they seen me,” Cheeky raps over looping pianos, while Niaarican concludes: “Lay yo ass out faces on the hood.” “Playing with my money is like playing with my emotions,” Big Worm says in the movie, and these two women take this debt just as personally.
Nacarile
Inspiration came to the Puerto Rican artist Ileana Cabra, or iLe, out of the gloom of 2020. The confinement and lack of social interaction of the early days of lockdown left her feeling adrift, with lots of downtime to reflect on her life and the forces that stir her creativity. The uncertainty of the world felt suffocating, and the only thing she could do was turn to music.
“Changes”
Jeremih breezes through songs like he’s recording from the backseat of a limo. On his last solo studio album, 2015’s Late Nights: The Album, he sang about stumbling through orgies and velvet-roped VIP sections, his wispy voice gliding over spare synth plucks and woozy bass. But there’s more to Jeremih than just debauchery; he’s one of R&B’s most tender lotharios, a persona he perfected on 2018’s MihTy, a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. In between triplet flows and sex-crazed verses, he approached ballads and slow jams with the winking earnestness of someone who’s promised his partner he’ll never step foot in a strip club again.
