Situated on over 6 acres of PRIME real estate in the heart of the Village of Housatonic in the Town of Great Barrington. Fully insulated and fully heated by propane. This adaptable and dynamic property runs along the banks of the Housatonic River and is zoned in the Housatonic Mills Revitalization Overlay District. This area has phenomenal diversity from a zoning standpoint, with many options for development. Commercial, residential, mixed use, the options and potential for development are huge! Existing structure for storage, studio, or expansion. New concrete floor with roughed in plumbing and electric installed.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO