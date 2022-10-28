Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamc.org
As budget process plays out, Albany’s Community Police Review Board seeks more funding
After its hopes of getting additional funding through the mayor's budget were dashed, the Albany Community Police Review Board is turning to the Common Council for help. The CPRB is an independent body that reviews complaints alleging misconduct by officers of the Albany Police Department. Following a local law passed by the Common Council and signed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan in 2021, a ballot measure approved by voters gave new powers to the nine-member board, including the ability to conduct its own independent investigations into complaints filed against police officers.
theberkshireedge.com
West Stockbridge resident opposes The Foundry continuation as commercial amusement venue
I urge West Stockbridge residents to attend the Planning Board meeting at Town Hall on Tuesday, November 2 at 7:15 p.m. The issue is a permit to allow The Foundry to continue as a commercial amusement venue. I oppose this for several reasons. The original permit was conditional, with restrictions...
In Accordance With New Massachusetts Law, Pittsfield Announces Plan For Disposal Of Mattresses
You may remember being warned about a new Massachusetts law that affects the proper disposal of mattresses. Well, that time has arrived. Effective on Nov. 1, mattresses and other textile items are being banned from landfills. The City of Pittsfield has a plan, though. On Tuesday, Public Works Commissioner Ricardo...
Council considers law to allow protruding signs in downtown Westfield
WESTFIELD — Allowing business signs that stick out from their buildings could bring back some of the classic feel to Westfield’s downtown, City Councilor Bridget Matthews-Kane said in proposing a zoning amendment this month. “You see them in other downtowns that are real destination downtowns,” Matthews-Kane said at...
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
theberkshireedge.com
Adaptable, flexible property along the banks of the Housatonic River
Situated on over 6 acres of PRIME real estate in the heart of the Village of Housatonic in the Town of Great Barrington. Fully insulated and fully heated by propane. This adaptable and dynamic property runs along the banks of the Housatonic River and is zoned in the Housatonic Mills Revitalization Overlay District. This area has phenomenal diversity from a zoning standpoint, with many options for development. Commercial, residential, mixed use, the options and potential for development are huge! Existing structure for storage, studio, or expansion. New concrete floor with roughed in plumbing and electric installed.
theberkshireedge.com
Great Barrington receives $3.2 million state grant for affordable housing site
Great Barrington — The town will receive a $3.2 million grant from the state for infrastructure costs for an affordable housing development. The development is located on North Plain Road in Housatonic and is a project between the town and Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, and is planned to include 19 affordable energy-efficient homes on the 7.25-acre site.
Gas prices continue upward trend as winter approaches
Home sales continue to trend downward due to inflation, and Americans are feeling the price increase of just about everything with the cost of consumer goods and gas continuing to rise.
glensfallschronicle.com
3 restaurants close in southern Washington County; 1 sale pending
The Auction Barn in Argyle, Salem Tavern in Salem, and The Bog in Cambridge each announced they will close. A post on The Bog’s Facebook attributed to owner Mark Harwood said, “after much thought and painful deliberation, I am closing The Bog.”. “In the 3 1/2 years I’ve...
It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems.
“We can attest to ongoing public alcohol and drug use and sales, intoxication, littering and loitering,” Boys & Girls Club officials have said about the municipal facility, where vandals left the organization’s van undrivable this month while it was parked in a $1,000-a-year space. Read the story on VTDigger here: It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems..
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 30, 2022 edition
Popowich Family Investments LLC, to Popco Real Estate LLC, 66 Ramah Circle South, $450,000. Christopher R. Mader to David North, 88 Doane Ave., $283,000.
Mattress disposal program in Pittsfield begins November 1
The Pittsfield Department of Public Services and Utilities has partnered with Tough Stuff Recycling (TSR) to offer a curbside pickup service for mattresses in the city.
wamc.org
Prompting frustration among city councilors, Pittsfield Police body camera program stalls over unspecified union concerns
Following the fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Miguel Estrella during a mental health crisis in March, discussion about oversight has persisted in Pittsfield. While some in the community point to evidence that body cameras will not prevent police misconduct or rectify structural issues with policing, others – including loved ones of people killed in interactions with police – are desperate for any option to expand transparency.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
wamc.org
Leaked memo details vaccine booster mandate for Berkshire Health Systems, county’s largest employer
A memo leaked to WAMC sent by BHS Vice President Patrick Borek tells Berkshire Health Systems staffers that they must get the most recent booster shot by December 15th. BHS Spokesperson Michael Leary confirms the memo and says the measure was taken to protect both employees and patients. “Masking and...
franklincountynow.com
“T-bone” Accident In Orange, Both Drivers Injured
(Orange, MA) Two vehicles collided in Orange this weekend leaving an occupant trapped. While attempting to cross from West Myrtle Street onto South Main Street, they collided with another vehicle. One of the cars flipped over onto its side, leaving the occupant trapped inside. Orange Fire Department and two ambulances responded to the accident. The occupant was quickly freed from the vehicle. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
Greenfield I-91 ramp closure expected Friday
The onramp from Route 2 Westbound to I-91 in Greenfield Southbound will be closed Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
wamc.org
At low risk now, but Springfield's health commissioner expects COVID cases to climb
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is hoping to entice more of its residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as winter approaches. Springfield has recently seen a decrease in new COVID-19 cases with 192 confirmed infections recorded during the week of October 16th, down from 328 new cases the week before.
Comments / 0