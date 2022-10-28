ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

As budget process plays out, Albany’s Community Police Review Board seeks more funding

After its hopes of getting additional funding through the mayor's budget were dashed, the Albany Community Police Review Board is turning to the Common Council for help. The CPRB is an independent body that reviews complaints alleging misconduct by officers of the Albany Police Department. Following a local law passed by the Common Council and signed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan in 2021, a ballot measure approved by voters gave new powers to the nine-member board, including the ability to conduct its own independent investigations into complaints filed against police officers.
ALBANY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Adaptable, flexible property along the banks of the Housatonic River

Situated on over 6 acres of PRIME real estate in the heart of the Village of Housatonic in the Town of Great Barrington. Fully insulated and fully heated by propane. This adaptable and dynamic property runs along the banks of the Housatonic River and is zoned in the Housatonic Mills Revitalization Overlay District. This area has phenomenal diversity from a zoning standpoint, with many options for development. Commercial, residential, mixed use, the options and potential for development are huge! Existing structure for storage, studio, or expansion. New concrete floor with roughed in plumbing and electric installed.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Great Barrington receives $3.2 million state grant for affordable housing site

Great Barrington — The town will receive a $3.2 million grant from the state for infrastructure costs for an affordable housing development. The development is located on North Plain Road in Housatonic and is a project between the town and Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, and is planned to include 19 affordable energy-efficient homes on the 7.25-acre site.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
VTDigger

It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems.

“We can attest to ongoing public alcohol and drug use and sales, intoxication, littering and loitering,” Boys & Girls Club officials have said about the municipal facility, where vandals left the organization’s van undrivable this month while it was parked in a $1,000-a-year space. Read the story on VTDigger here: It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems..
BRATTLEBORO, VT
wamc.org

Prompting frustration among city councilors, Pittsfield Police body camera program stalls over unspecified union concerns

Following the fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Miguel Estrella during a mental health crisis in March, discussion about oversight has persisted in Pittsfield. While some in the community point to evidence that body cameras will not prevent police misconduct or rectify structural issues with policing, others – including loved ones of people killed in interactions with police – are desperate for any option to expand transparency.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklincountynow.com

“T-bone” Accident In Orange, Both Drivers Injured

(Orange, MA) Two vehicles collided in Orange this weekend leaving an occupant trapped. While attempting to cross from West Myrtle Street onto South Main Street, they collided with another vehicle. One of the cars flipped over onto its side, leaving the occupant trapped inside. Orange Fire Department and two ambulances responded to the accident. The occupant was quickly freed from the vehicle. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
ORANGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy