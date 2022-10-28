Read full article on original website
Lakers player grades: Finally, a victory!
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers finally looked like a legitimate NBA team, as they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. They fell behind 28-19 in the first quarter, only to make a second-quarter rally to take a 55-51 lead at halftime. But when L.A. trailed 83-75 late in the third quarter, it looked like another loss was around the corner.
Kawhi Leonard's Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game
Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
NBA roundup: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to first win
LeBron James scored 26 points, Anthony Davis added 23 to go with 15 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-110 on Sunday night for their first win in six games this season. Lonnie Walker IV scored 18 points, as did reserve Russell Westbrook, who also...
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Unlikely to play Sunday
Hart (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Hart will likely miss a third straight contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5. Regardless, he played primarily on special teams when healthy, so his absence hasn't had a major impact on Seattle's offense.
Lakers Vs. Nuggets Preview: L.A. Still Searching For First Win
After a rough 0-5 start, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night looking to earn their first win. This is a rematch of Wednesday’s matchup in Denver in which the Nuggets won 110-99. The Lakers played them tough in the first half and went into the locker room tied, although the Nuggets pulled away in the third quarter and eventually cruised to the win.
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
Suns Vs. Pelicans – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Friday. Phoenix is coming off a statement win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Suns are favored against the Pelicans, and with New Orleans being shorthanded, those odds have increased. Still, the Suns lead the Pelicans 57-52...
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
Norman Powell to come off Clippers' bench Sunday
The Los Angeles Clippers did not list Norman Powell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Powell will take a seat Sunday with Marcus Morris re-entering the starting five. Powell had started in each of his first five games this season. Our models project Powell, who...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not expected to play Wednesday vs. Memphis, Josh Hart still in recovery
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Damian Lillard won’t return in time for Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis. Lillard suffered a right calf strain during last Wednesday’s loss to Miami at the Moda Center. On Thursday, the Blazers announced that Lillard had a grade one strain and would be reevaluated in one to weeks.
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Resting Sunday
Thompson (injury management) won't play Sunday against the Pistons, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. Though Thompson's absence is being attributed to injury management, he's essentially being rested for the second half of a back-to-back set. The veteran guard played a season-high 32 minutes Saturday against the Hornets, finishing with 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists.
Jazz's Mike Conley: Resting Saturday
Conley will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Conley tallied a season-high 14 points in Friday's game against the Nuggets while logging a season-low 23 minutes in the contest. With Conley set to sit in the second game of a back-to-back set, Jordan Clarkson will likely see more time on the ball, and Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are among the candidates to play additional minutes.
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
