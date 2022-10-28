Read full article on original website
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Mike McCarthy has officially put Sean Payton-to-Dallas Cowboys speculation in the trash
The Cowboys crush the Bears as Mike McCarthy is 6-2 in the season where his job security was supposedly in question. [Opinion]
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith
Legendary NFL running back Emmitt Smith celebrated a pretty cool anniversary this week. Smith, the league's all-time leading rusher, celebrated the anniversary of his record-breaking game, in which he broke Walter Payton's all-time rushing mark. It was a pretty special day. Smith continues to celebrate that special day with his...
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys
If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
NBC Sports
Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
Yardbarker
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded
A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Ezekiel Elliott After Sunday's Win
The Dallas Cowboys offense looked like its old self for the first time this season in their 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears thanks in large part to a huge day from running back Tony Pollard. But will Pollard's rise precede a fall for Ezekiel Elliott?. Pollard got the starting...
Justin Fields, David Montgomery Share Blame for Micah Parsons' TD
ARLINGTON, Texas -- For two-and-a-half quarters Sunday, the Bears more or less neutralized Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. But a player of Parson's caliber needs just one opportunity to wreck a game. That opportunity presented itself with the Cowboys leading 35-23, and mental errors by two of the Bears' best players allowed it to happen.
Yardbarker
Deion Sanders goes viral for his custom Jackson State stadium necklace
Deion Sanders was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday, and he went viral thanks to the custom pendant on the necklace he was wearing. Sanders is known for his flashy jewelry and came prepared with two thick gold chains. One of the chains had a pendant featuring a miniature replica of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The letters “JSU” were hanging below the stadium, and represent the school Sanders coaches — Jackson State University.
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr Very Clear
Could the Cowboys add Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster for the second half of the season? That's a question that some fans in Dallas want answered as soon as possible. While on 105.3 The Fan this Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Beckham being a free agent.
Yardbarker
New York Giants preparing to make big change at right tackle after Evan Neal injury
The New York Giants are preparing to replace two starters on the offensive line in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost both Ben Bredeson to a knee injury and Evan Neal to an MCL sprain against Jacksonville, despite managing to pull out the win courtesy of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Yardbarker
Vikings CB Cam Dantzler on Mike Zimmer: ‘Nobody knows the inside story’
Eliminating the toxicity from the culture of the Minnesota Vikings was presumably at the top of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell’s to-do list. Perhaps one of the players most affected by former head coach Mike Zimmer’s antics was cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who recently admitted to Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, that he had a bit of an identity crisis after Zimmer benched him in favor of Bashaud Breeland last year.
Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of Week 8 matchup vs. Steelers
The Cameron Dicker era is over in Philadelphia as the Eagles released the former Texas Longhorns kicker from the practice squad. The team signed Tarron Jackson to the practice squad in Dickers’ spot after the defensive end cleared waivers following the acquisition of Robert Quinn. Tarron Jackson. A second-year...
Yardbarker
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs the Lions
In his second game back from injury, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together a massive game against the Lions on Sunday. After trailing 14-0 early, Tagovailoa and the offense stormed back to secure the 31-27 win and securing the team’s fifth win of the year. Tagovailoa finished the day...
Yardbarker
Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi rip into Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the storyline to watch was how quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed with a banged-up receiver group missing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While the 38-year-old Rodgers has been fairly critical of his receivers this season,...
Yardbarker
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
Yardbarker
Commanders Trade Ideas on Daron Payne: His Final Game in Washington?
It is an NFL open secret now: The Washington Commanders front office does not know exactly what to do about its "good problem to have'' in Daron Payne. Sign him to an extension? Much of that available money has been eaten up elsewhere. Lose him via free agency this offseason and take the compensatory pick? Maybe, but it'd be nice to get something more than that for such a talent.
Augusta Free Press
Jalen Hurts throws four TD passes, three to A.J. Brown, in 35-13 Eagles’ win
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 285 yards and tossed a career-high four touchdown passes — three of them to his favorite target A.J. Brown by halftime — as Pittsburgh was walloped, 35-13, by the Eagles Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The underdog Steelers (2-6) were searching for...
Cardinals CB Byron Murphy Expected to Play, per Report
Arizona Cardinals CB Byron Murphy appears to be healthy enough to suit-up on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Yardbarker
49ers Make Four Moves For Week 8
49ers promoted Willie Snead to their active roster. 49ers waived OL Blake Hance. 49ers elevated WR Tay Martin and DL T.Y. McGill to their active roster. Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.
