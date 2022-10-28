ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith

Legendary NFL running back Emmitt Smith celebrated a pretty cool anniversary this week. Smith, the league's all-time leading rusher, celebrated the anniversary of his record-breaking game, in which he broke Walter Payton's all-time rushing mark. It was a pretty special day. Smith continues to celebrate that special day with his...
Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys

If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
Yardbarker

Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded

A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields, David Montgomery Share Blame for Micah Parsons' TD

ARLINGTON, Texas -- For two-and-a-half quarters Sunday, the Bears more or less neutralized Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. But a player of Parson's caliber needs just one opportunity to wreck a game. That opportunity presented itself with the Cowboys leading 35-23, and mental errors by two of the Bears' best players allowed it to happen.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Deion Sanders goes viral for his custom Jackson State stadium necklace

Deion Sanders was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday, and he went viral thanks to the custom pendant on the necklace he was wearing. Sanders is known for his flashy jewelry and came prepared with two thick gold chains. One of the chains had a pendant featuring a miniature replica of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The letters “JSU” were hanging below the stadium, and represent the school Sanders coaches — Jackson State University.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr Very Clear

Could the Cowboys add Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster for the second half of the season? That's a question that some fans in Dallas want answered as soon as possible. While on 105.3 The Fan this Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Beckham being a free agent.
Yardbarker

New York Giants preparing to make big change at right tackle after Evan Neal injury

The New York Giants are preparing to replace two starters on the offensive line in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost both Ben Bredeson to a knee injury and Evan Neal to an MCL sprain against Jacksonville, despite managing to pull out the win courtesy of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Yardbarker

Vikings CB Cam Dantzler on Mike Zimmer: ‘Nobody knows the inside story’

Eliminating the toxicity from the culture of the Minnesota Vikings was presumably at the top of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell’s to-do list. Perhaps one of the players most affected by former head coach Mike Zimmer’s antics was cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who recently admitted to Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, that he had a bit of an identity crisis after Zimmer benched him in favor of Bashaud Breeland last year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs the Lions

In his second game back from injury, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together a massive game against the Lions on Sunday. After trailing 14-0 early, Tagovailoa and the offense stormed back to secure the 31-27 win and securing the team’s fifth win of the year. Tagovailoa finished the day...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi rip into Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

As the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the storyline to watch was how quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed with a banged-up receiver group missing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While the 38-year-old Rodgers has been fairly critical of his receivers this season,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player

A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Commanders Trade Ideas on Daron Payne: His Final Game in Washington?

It is an NFL open secret now: The Washington Commanders front office does not know exactly what to do about its "good problem to have'' in Daron Payne. Sign him to an extension? Much of that available money has been eaten up elsewhere. Lose him via free agency this offseason and take the compensatory pick? Maybe, but it'd be nice to get something more than that for such a talent.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

49ers Make Four Moves For Week 8

49ers promoted Willie Snead to their active roster. 49ers waived OL Blake Hance. 49ers elevated WR Tay Martin and DL T.Y. McGill to their active roster. Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

