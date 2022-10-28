ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Old Highway 431 bridge reopening Monday

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge is reopening on Monday at 3 p.m. after a $15 million project is nearing completion. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road will reopen.
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police investigating Sunday murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred Sunday on Boardman Street. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident. Officers are attempting to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road. Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person injured in crash on Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Sparkman Drive on Friday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the injured person was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash. Emergency officials responded to the scene shortly after noon on October 28.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators and Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Grant Police Department found a body at a home in Guntersville. The home is located on Stuart Hollow Rd at the bottom of Grant Mountain and the body was discovered during the execution of a search warrant.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed

The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Benson Sergiles, 42, a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, was taken to Huntsville Hospital after the crash but later pronounced dead.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire

Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck in Thursday night Huntsville crash

Huntsville police say a person was critically injured Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened when a person attempted to cross at Triana Boulevard and 15th Street about 7:45 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Emergency officials respond to house fire near Meridianville

Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured. Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured. Decatur man gets $2 million bond for trafficking spice, fentanyl linked to overdoses. Updated: 13 hours ago. Decatur man gets...
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant

Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Road resurfacing projects to take place in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is investing almost $9 million to give roads a major facelift. Hopefully, the one giving you a bumpy ride to work is on the list. More than 103 roads in need of resurfacing will be getting attention. This is the largest budget...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

ULA holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Decatur facility

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The United Launch Alliance (ULA) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Decatur facility on Thursday morning. ULA is building a new warehouse facility and an additional facility for Beyond Gravity. According to a press release, this project will allow ULA to nearly double its launch rate with new equipment and building improvements.
DECATUR, AL

