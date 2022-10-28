Read full article on original website
Prescott Food Forest Finds a Home in Chino Valley
All we need is 15 to 20 volunteers to give three hours per week to substantially increase our growth and giving potential. It is an honor and a pleasure to share my thoughts and perspective on living a healthy life with you. I am passionate about living a long and healthy life; hence, my nickname, “Your Make 100 Healthy Guy.” As the founder of the Make 100 Healthy Foundation, I am always exploring best practices for nutrition, exercise and an overall sense of well-being.
Book Your Straight Talk with Karen Time
The city opened new November and December appointments for Straight Talk with Karen, a program in which once a month, residents can come to City Hall and sit down with City Manager Karen Osburn to discuss any topic of their choice. The goal of this popular program is to facilitate...
How to Grow Glamour Red Kale
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Glamour Red Kale. Few Flowers are more elegant in Fall than Watters select varieties of ornamental kale. The subdued fall tones are perfect for containers, beds, and borders. And it’s so easy to grow! These unique Prescott Selections are an award-winner for cold hardiness, intense red, purple, white, and pink coloring in a frilly package. Matures to 1′ foot tall and wide.
Flagstaff Winter Parking Restrictions Start Nov 1
Winter parking restrictions will begin on November 1 and will remain in effect until April 1. During this time, parking on city streets and alleyways is prohibited from midnight to 7 a.m. The parking restriction allows the City to thoroughly plow the streets during snow events and remains in effect...
Lisa’s Spectacular Colors of Fall: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about Lisa’s spectacular colors of Fall. Great Fall color has just arrived at the garden center including Burning Bush, Oregon grape Holly, Nandina, Amur Maple, and Hellebore (Lenten Rose). Be sure to stop by Watters to check out all the great Fall color!
Prescott Valley Police K9s Earn Awards
Prescott Valley Police K9 teams Officer Cameron Kinsey with Chewy, and Officer Justin Ellison with Kato brought home awards this week after competing in the Desert Dog Police K9 Trials October 22 and 23 at WestWorld in Scottsdale. The event, sponsored by the Arizona Law Enforcement K9 Association (ALECA) brought...
Chino Valley Student of the Week – Oct 28th
The Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) would like to recognize first grader George Cuevas of Territorial Early Childhood Center as the CVUSD Student of the Week for the weekend October 28, 2022. The staff at Territorial Early Childhood Center say that George Cuevas is a gentle, focused first-grade student...
Prescott Valley Town Center Open During Construction
Construction is well underway in the Prescott Valley Town Center for the new LEGADO project by Fain Signature Group. Plus, framework has gone up for the new Five Guys and Jersey Mikes locations!. Despite all the construction, the businesses in Prescott Valley Town Center are OPEN and ready to serve...
Prescott Farmers Market Winter Hours to Begin Nov 5
On Saturday, November 5, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its 9th winter market season. The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at Dignity Health-YRMC (900 Iron Springs Road, at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley Roads) with the winter hours of 9:30am to 1pm and will continue weekly as weather permits through March 2023. The market will be closed on November 26 and December 24.
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 31st, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Old Black Canyon Highway Chip Seal to Begin
Please be advised that Cactus Asphalt in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing rubberized chip seal and fog seal operations on Old Black Canyon Highway, in Black Canyon City. Construction work will include placing a 1/2″ chip seal, fog seal, and striping. The chip seal is a rapid...
Prescott East Highway Construction Update
iDEALios of the Week by In The Game!
Prescott Valley’s Rosa’s Pizzeria is Community Ice Rink Sponsor
Rosa’s Pizzeria in Prescott Valley is this year’s title sponsor for the Findlay Toyota Center’s Community Ice Rink – 2022/23 Season. The Rosa’s Pizzeria Community Ice Rink will be open from early November until mid- January, and over 14,000 people from our region are expected to come ice skating this season.
Prescott Chamber 2022 Business Awards
Congratulations to the award winners of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce featuring the 2022 Prescott Area Young Professionals Business Awards. Click on the pic to reveal the photo number. You MUST submit your first name, email address, and picture #. You MUST click the CAPTCHA Code at the end so...
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode Named Chairman of Water Users Association
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode was named Chair of the Board of the Northern Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (NAMWUA), for a term through July of 2023. He filled the remaining term of Councilor Roger Kinsinger from Prescott Valley. Goode was named at the October 21 meeting of the group. “I...
12news.com
Arizona woman found guilty of faking kidnapping, killing boyfriend
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Yavapai County jury has convicted a Prescott woman of faking a kidnapping in 2018 after she fatally shot her boyfriend in the head. Sharalyn Stura, 61, was found guilty this week of first-degree murder, evidence...
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
Chino Valley Boys Soccer Repeats as State Champions with Win Over Sedona
The Chino Valley boys soccer team defended its title Saturday night in Mesa as the Cougars beat the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions 3-1 to repeat as state champions. It was the fifth straight title game appearance for the Chino Valley boys soccer program, but most of the players from last year’s championship team graduated.
Chino Valley Girls Soccer Falls to Northland Prep in State Championship Game
The defending state champion Chino Valley girls soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net in this season’s title game as the Cougars lost to the Northland Prep Academy Spartans 2-0 in Mesa on Saturday. “It was a great game,” head coach DJ Daniels said. “They play...
