SignalsAZ
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode Named Chairman of Water Users Association
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode was named Chair of the Board of the Northern Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (NAMWUA), for a term through July of 2023. He filled the remaining term of Councilor Roger Kinsinger from Prescott Valley. Goode was named at the October 21 meeting of the group. “I...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Farmers Market Winter Hours to Begin Nov 5
On Saturday, November 5, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its 9th winter market season. The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at Dignity Health-YRMC (900 Iron Springs Road, at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley Roads) with the winter hours of 9:30am to 1pm and will continue weekly as weather permits through March 2023. The market will be closed on November 26 and December 24.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Prescott Food Forest Finds a Home in Chino Valley
All we need is 15 to 20 volunteers to give three hours per week to substantially increase our growth and giving potential. It is an honor and a pleasure to share my thoughts and perspective on living a healthy life with you. I am passionate about living a long and healthy life; hence, my nickname, “Your Make 100 Healthy Guy.” As the founder of the Make 100 Healthy Foundation, I am always exploring best practices for nutrition, exercise and an overall sense of well-being.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Town Center Open During Construction
Construction is well underway in the Prescott Valley Town Center for the new LEGADO project by Fain Signature Group. Plus, framework has gone up for the new Five Guys and Jersey Mikes locations!. Despite all the construction, the businesses in Prescott Valley Town Center are OPEN and ready to serve...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Yavapai College Gives High School Students Head Start
This fall’s pilot partnership is with Prescott High School and it has proven to be a resounding success. The Early College Academy is a program in which high school students complete YC classes through concurrent enrollment at a YC campus in partnership with their high school while simultaneously fulfilling high school graduation requirements. Students have the opportunity to complete general education classes, an AGEC (Arizona General Education Curriculum certificate), or an associate degree while in high school. The high school partner pays the tuition for the YC classes and YC provides a space for the high school students to meet and complete their required coursework.
momjunky.com
The Best Coffee in Sedona
Sedona is by far my favorite and most magical place in Arizona. It is one of the most visited places in the world averaging 3 million visitors a year. From vortices to spiritual healing to drum circles, there are so many fun things to do in red rock country, including visiting amazing coffee shops. Here is a list of the best coffee shops in Sedona.
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Highway Construction Update
SignalsAZ
iDEALios of the Week by In The Game!
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Glamour Red Kale
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Glamour Red Kale. Few Flowers are more elegant in Fall than Watters select varieties of ornamental kale. The subdued fall tones are perfect for containers, beds, and borders. And it’s so easy to grow! These unique Prescott Selections are an award-winner for cold hardiness, intense red, purple, white, and pink coloring in a frilly package. Matures to 1′ foot tall and wide.
KTAR.com
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan growing his Arizona wine empire with new tasting room
PHOENIX – Rocker Maynard James Keenan’s Arizona wine empire is growing like well-tended grapevines. The singer for Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle is opening a new tasting room, Four Eight Wineworks, in Old Town Cottonwood. The wine bar is set to debut Nov. 16 at 816 N....
SignalsAZ
Old Black Canyon Highway Chip Seal to Begin
Please be advised that Cactus Asphalt in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing rubberized chip seal and fog seal operations on Old Black Canyon Highway, in Black Canyon City. Construction work will include placing a 1/2″ chip seal, fog seal, and striping. The chip seal is a rapid...
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
AZFamily
Yavapai County group to no longer watch ballot boxes after complaint filed
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County group will no longer monitor ballot drop boxes after a complaint was filed earlier this week. Protect Democracy and the League of Women Voters of Arizona (LWVAZ) filed the statement addressed to the Yavapai County Preparedness Team and the conservative group Lions of Liberty, calling for the end of “Operation Drop Box.”
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Boys Soccer Repeats as State Champions with Win Over Sedona
The Chino Valley boys soccer team defended its title Saturday night in Mesa as the Cougars beat the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions 3-1 to repeat as state champions. It was the fifth straight title game appearance for the Chino Valley boys soccer program, but most of the players from last year’s championship team graduated.
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Girls Soccer Falls to Northland Prep in State Championship Game
The defending state champion Chino Valley girls soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net in this season’s title game as the Cougars lost to the Northland Prep Academy Spartans 2-0 in Mesa on Saturday. “It was a great game,” head coach DJ Daniels said. “They play...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Provides Year to Date Drug Seizure Statistics
The illegal narcotics epidemic shows no sign of slowing down, but neither are the efforts of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, including the operations of the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) and the YCSO K9 Interdiction Division. The two units have removed hundreds of pounds of narcotics off the streets of not only Yavapai County, but also from other parts of the State and Country where many of the drugs were headed.
theprescotttimes.com
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER. On October 26, 2022, Sharalyn Stura, age 61, was found guilty by a Yavapai County jury of First Degree Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and False Reporting. The trial began on October 18, 2022, in Division 4 of the Yavapai County Superior Court.
SignalsAZ
Badgers Edge Lee Williams with Cole Gross’ Clutch Field Goal in Final Minute
Field goals longer than 40 yards can be an issue for kickers in the NFL, let alone high school players. Luckily for the Prescott High School Badgers, they have a kicker in senior Cole Gross who can boot the ball long distances and put points on the board when the offense stalls in enemy territory.
fox10phoenix.com
Months later, Yavapai-Apache police sergeant still recovering from shooting: 'I should have died that night'
PHOENIX - A Yavapai-Apache police sergeant who was shot while on duty in February is still recovering from what happened. The shooting happened in the Camp Verde area. Once at the scene, a suspect got out of a car, ran away on foot, and began shooting. The injured officer, identified...
