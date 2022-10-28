ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Larry Brown Sports

Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8

One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday. The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
MassLive.com

Roughing the passer on Mac Jones may be season-changing call for Patriots | Chris Mason

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Not even the speedy Tyquan Thornton could catch him. After a miscommunication with Jakobi Meyers, Mac Jones threw a backbreaking pick-six to Michael Carter II. It was telegraphed so badly that nobody was close to touching the Jets cornerback as he strode in the the end zone to put New York up, 17-3, late in the the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
MassLive.com

Jonathan Kraft: Bill Belichick has ‘earned the right’ to manage Patriots QBs as he sees fit

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The President of the Patriots has no issue with the way his head coach has handled the quarterback situation. Appearing on the SportsHub pregame show, Jonathan Kraft was asked about the quarterback rotation in Monday night’s loss that led to Mac Jones being booed off the field at Gillette Stadium. Kraft praised Belichick extensively and voiced his family’s fully support.
MassLive.com

NFL trade deadline: Here are 5 players the Patriots could acquire

The NFL trade deadline is almost here. Tuesday marks the last day that teams across the league can acquire another player via trade or sell off assets. The deadline for all trades is at 4 p.m., so if the Patriots are going to make a move to improve their roster, time is at the essence.
MassLive.com

Patriots defense says it ‘boogie oogied’ and ‘rattled’ Jets QB Zach Wilson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — In the second quarter at MetLife Stadium, Matthew Judon broke into the Jets backfield. When Jets quarterback Zach Wilson saw him, he rushed a throw off his back foot, sailed it, and hit Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in the hands for an interception. Though Judon didn’t get credit in the box score, he’d accomplished one of the defense’s goals: To “boogie oogie” the second-year quarterback.
MassLive.com

Patriots-Jets report cards: Grading Mac Jones’ first full game back as starter

NFL box scores are often misleading in painting an accurate picture of how well a player performs in a game. Sometimes, it leaves out the most important stuff. That was the case for Mac Jones in the New England Patriots’ win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Going by the box score, the stats were OK. But none of it was particularly reflective of how Jones actually played -- for good and bad.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

