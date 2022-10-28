Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on coaching rumors amid Jackson State football’s hot start
Could this be Deion Sanders’ final season at Jackson State? The Tigers’ impressive head coach has been linked to various big name schools amid Jackson State football’s hot start to the 2022 campaign. Sanders recently addressed the rumors, per Chris Hummer. “I’d be a fool and a...
Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8
One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday. The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
What Jets coach said about penalty that bailed out Mac Jones, Patriots
New York Jets coach Robert Salah was visibly upset with officials following a pivotal penalty before halftime. It’s not surprising, at it wound up bailing out the New England Patriots changing the course of the game. The huge swing came when a pick-six from Jets DB Michael Carter was...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
How Patriots President Felt About Bill Belichick’s Handling Of QB Situation
Bill Belichick’s decision to play both New England quarterbacks in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears was unconventional, to say the least. And it didn’t work out, with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both struggling as the Patriots were blown out at home. Patriots president Jonathan...
Roughing the passer on Mac Jones may be season-changing call for Patriots | Chris Mason
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Not even the speedy Tyquan Thornton could catch him. After a miscommunication with Jakobi Meyers, Mac Jones threw a backbreaking pick-six to Michael Carter II. It was telegraphed so badly that nobody was close to touching the Jets cornerback as he strode in the the end zone to put New York up, 17-3, late in the the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Football coach, athletic director lose after 84-0 win in Northern California high school game
Former NFL player Travis Raciti, a second-year football coach at College Park-Pleasant Hill, and his athletic director have been suspended the last two games of the regular season in the aftermath of an 84-0 victory last week over Ygnacio Valley-Concord, the San Jose Mercury News reported. ...
Patriots offensive line stats: Mac Jones struggled due to pass protection vs. Jets
Halloween started early in New Jersey. It wasn’t about ghosts, goblins or a monster in your closet. Instead, the Patriots pass protection inside MetLife Stadium was ugly enough to scare the bravest among us. It wasn’t a surprise to see Mac Jones look skittish on Sunday. He rarely had...
Jonathan Kraft: Bill Belichick has ‘earned the right’ to manage Patriots QBs as he sees fit
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The President of the Patriots has no issue with the way his head coach has handled the quarterback situation. Appearing on the SportsHub pregame show, Jonathan Kraft was asked about the quarterback rotation in Monday night’s loss that led to Mac Jones being booed off the field at Gillette Stadium. Kraft praised Belichick extensively and voiced his family’s fully support.
NFL trade deadline: Here are 5 players the Patriots could acquire
The NFL trade deadline is almost here. Tuesday marks the last day that teams across the league can acquire another player via trade or sell off assets. The deadline for all trades is at 4 p.m., so if the Patriots are going to make a move to improve their roster, time is at the essence.
Jakobi Meyers: Mac Jones took things to another level at Patriots practice this week
Jakobi Meyers liked what he saw from Mac Jones on the practice field this week. The Patriots quarterback is notoriously hard working, but after an embarrassing loss on Monday Night Football, Meyers said Jones took it to another level this week. “He’s normally pretty locked in, but this week he’s...
Patriots defense says it ‘boogie oogied’ and ‘rattled’ Jets QB Zach Wilson
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — In the second quarter at MetLife Stadium, Matthew Judon broke into the Jets backfield. When Jets quarterback Zach Wilson saw him, he rushed a throw off his back foot, sailed it, and hit Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in the hands for an interception. Though Judon didn’t get credit in the box score, he’d accomplished one of the defense’s goals: To “boogie oogie” the second-year quarterback.
Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne: Rhamondre Stevenson reminds me of James White
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Rhamondre Stevenson is built like a running back who’s going to burst through the line of scrimmage and make the opposing defense on the ground. When these games start, he’s playing like a well-rounded, all-purpose offensive weapon. The second-year player’s performance on Sunday...
Patriots-Jets report cards: Grading Mac Jones’ first full game back as starter
NFL box scores are often misleading in painting an accurate picture of how well a player performs in a game. Sometimes, it leaves out the most important stuff. That was the case for Mac Jones in the New England Patriots’ win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Going by the box score, the stats were OK. But none of it was particularly reflective of how Jones actually played -- for good and bad.
DeVante Parker injury: Patriots get ‘good news’ on return timeline (report)
The New England Patriots got some good news on the injury front regarding receiver DeVante Parker, who left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a knee injury. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Parker’s ailment was a knee sprain that could force him to miss just one game.
DraftKings promo code: score deposit bonus, 40-1 Bengals-Browns odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Turn a $5 moneyline wager on the Bengals or Browns into an incredible $200 bonus after applying the latest DraftKings promo code here...
