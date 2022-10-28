ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 4” game were:

1-5-1-3, Fireball: 9

(one, five, one, three; Fireball: nine)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Reeves calls Mississippi special session for jobs project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday to consider incentives for an economic development project that he said would create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000. “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle,” the Republican governor wrote Monday on social media. Reeves said in a news release that the company would make a $2.5 billion investment, but he did not name the company. He said the project includes “a flat-rolled aluminum production facility, biocarbon production facilities and certain other industrial facilities.” The governor did not immediately say what kind of incentives he will ask the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve. The special session will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

IT issue slows some Virginia voting-related transactions

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With a little over a week to go before Election Day, a previously identified computer problem has prompted the Virginia Department of Elections to send another 149,000 voting-related transactions to local registrars to process. In early October, the department announced that intermittent computer network problems led to a backlog of voter registration applications. The network issue within the department led to a delay in processing about 107,000 voting-related transactions submitted through the Department of Motor Vehicles, including address updates, new registrations and other changes. On Monday, elections officials said they have identified an additional 149,000 transactions that did not make it to the online voter registration system. The additional records have been sent to Virginia’s 133 general registrars, “who are currently processing them as quickly as possible,” the Department of Elections said in a news release. “All affected voters have been able to vote,” the department said. “Any voter with information that needs to be updated can register and vote up to and including Election Day under Virginia’s same day voter registration law.”
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

NC election workers get pumped up with Schwarzenegger talk

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Election workers in North Carolina’s 100 counties got a surprise pep talk on Monday from Arnold Schwarzenegger as their work intensifies with next week’s midterm elections approaching. Appearing on a streamed video call, the film icon, former California governor and election access advocate thanked the workers, calling them “the true democracy action heroes.” “I just want to pump you up and say you are extremely important. You are doing a fantastic job,” Schwarzenegger said. “There is no job that is more important right now, this next week, than your job.” Early in-person voting began Oct. 20. Mail-in absentee ballots have been sent to registered voters requesting them since early September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Beasley keeps money edge over Budd campaign for NC Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley kept a roughly 3-to-1 fundraising advantage over Republican Ted Budd during a nearly three-week stretch leading up to the start of early in-person voting. The Beasley campaign reported collecting $4.9 million from Oct. 1-19 compared to $1.5...
The Associated Press

4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said. Officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911, according to the Westminster Police Department. The suspects, Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, aka Michelle Rodriguez, were arrested Thursday during a traffic stop on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm. Dao Vo, 30, is related to one of the adult victims. The two suspects remained in jail Sunday without bail and they are expected to appear in court next week, according to online jail records. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
COSTA MESA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy