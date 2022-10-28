ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 3’ game

 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 3” game were:

9-4-5, Fireball: 9

(nine, four, five; Fireball: nine)

Community Policy