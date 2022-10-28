MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
12-16-17-32-35
(twelve, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Lucky For Life
14-18-22-37-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Poker Lotto
4D-8D-3H-6H-8S
(4D, 8D, 3H, 6H, 8S)
Midday Daily 3
6-3-4
(six, three, four)
Midday Daily 4
4-0-4-8
(four, zero, four, eight)
Daily 3
2-6-0
(two, six, zero)
Daily 4
1-9-1-7
(one, nine, one, seven)
Fantasy 5
14-15-29-30-32
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $213,000
Keno
02-08-10-14-18-19-21-28-35-37-44-45-52-55-58-62-63-67-71-75-77-78
(two, eight, ten, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
Mega Millions
04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
