Michigan State

MI Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

12-16-17-32-35

(twelve, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Lucky For Life

14-18-22-37-43, Lucky Ball: 13

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Poker Lotto

4D-8D-3H-6H-8S

(4D, 8D, 3H, 6H, 8S)

Midday Daily 3

6-3-4

(six, three, four)

Midday Daily 4

4-0-4-8

(four, zero, four, eight)

Daily 3

2-6-0

(two, six, zero)

Daily 4

1-9-1-7

(one, nine, one, seven)

Fantasy 5

14-15-29-30-32

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $213,000

Keno

02-08-10-14-18-19-21-28-35-37-44-45-52-55-58-62-63-67-71-75-77-78

(two, eight, ten, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

Mega Millions

04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000

