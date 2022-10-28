MI Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With a little over a week to go before Election Day, a previously identified computer problem has prompted the Virginia Department of Elections to send another 149,000 voting-related transactions to local registrars to process. In early October, the department announced that intermittent computer network problems led to a backlog of voter registration applications. The network issue within the department led to a delay in processing about 107,000 voting-related transactions submitted through the Department of Motor Vehicles, including address updates, new registrations and other changes. On Monday, elections officials said they have identified an additional 149,000 transactions that did not make it to the online voter registration system. The additional records have been sent to Virginia’s 133 general registrars, “who are currently processing them as quickly as possible,” the Department of Elections said in a news release. “All affected voters have been able to vote,” the department said. “Any voter with information that needs to be updated can register and vote up to and including Election Day under Virginia’s same day voter registration law.”

