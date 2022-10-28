NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash4Life
14-23-27-32-48, Cash Ball: 3
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
Pick 3
7-7-0, Fireball: 6
(seven, seven, zero; Fireball: six)
Pick 4
6-2-2-3, Fireball: 6
(six, two, two, three; Fireball: six)
Cash 5
01-08-18-21-27, Xtra: 4
(one, eight, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $449,000
Midday Pick 3
9-4-5, Fireball: 9
(nine, four, five; Fireball: nine)
Midday Pick 4
1-5-1-3, Fireball: 9
(one, five, one, three; Fireball: nine)
Mega Millions
04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000
