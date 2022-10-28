Read full article on original website
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and More to Perform at 2022 CMA Awards
Country music's biggest night is getting even bigger!. The Country Music Association announced on Tuesday its first batch of performers for the 56th Annual CMA Awards, which will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and air live from Nashville on Nov. 9. The show at Bridgestone Arena will...
ETOnline.com
2022 CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert Among Performers, Loretta Lynn Tribute Planned
Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing its lineup of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Jimmy Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band are all on tap to hit the stage for the 2022 awards ceremony, which will be hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Popculture
Jack White Makes Last-Minute Tribute to Loretta Lynn at Celebration of Life
Jack White gave a heartbreaking performance during Loretta Lynn's celebration of life at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville Sunday night. White was a last-minute addition to the line-up before the show kicked off. White played an instrumental role in Lynn's comeback during the last two decades of her life, and produced her smash hit 2004 album, Van Lynn Rose.
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home
An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
Wynonna Judd Announces That The Judds’ Final Tour Will Continue in 2023
The Judds: The Final Tour will continue into 2023 with 15 just-announced dates. Wynonna Judd announced the new leg of performances during a stop on The Today Show on Monday (Oct. 24), explaining that she decided to add a new string of dates thanks to fan demand. Just like the...
Luke Bryan Pals Around With Post Malone Backstage at the Rapper’s Nashville Show [Pictures]
When rapper Post Malone came to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Sunday (Oct. 16) for a stop on his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, Luke Bryan came to the show as a fan — and wound up backstage, goofing off with Posty himself. Bryan shared the moment on his social media,...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Eric Church Drops A Teaser For His New Nashville Bar, Chief’s, Coming In 2023
Back in January, Eric Church announced that he would be adding his name to the long list of artists who have opened their own bar in downtown Nashville over the past few years. Names like Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Kid Rock...
Walker Hayes Debuts Unreleased ‘Same Drunk’ Live to Celebrate His Sobriety Anniversary [Watch]
Walker Hayes has long been open about all aspects of his life in his music — from his complex relationship with his hometown to his journey towards finding faith — and an important part of the singer's story is his relationship with alcohol and, ultimately, sobriety. The singer...
Will Miranda Lambert Head Up the Week’s Top Country Music Videos?
Miranda Lambert has released a killer new video for her new song, "Strange." Will she reach the top of Taste of Country's countdown of the top country music videos?. Lambert is up against really tough competition. Stephanie Quayle, Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Hunter Hayes, Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, Elle King, Scotty McCreery and Justin Moore and Priscilla Block all have new clips looking for votes this week.
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After Being Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back
Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My...
See Chris Stapleton’s Adoring Message to Wife Morgane on 15th Anniversary [Pictures]
Chris Stapleton can craft some of the most beautiful songs in country music, but when it comes to his wife Morgane, he doesn't need lengthy lyrics to express how deeply he cares for her. The singer-songwriter shared his adoration for his bride on social media in honor of the couple's 15th wedding anniversary.
Morgan Wallen Is Already Teasing New Music — Hear ‘Me + All Your Reasons’
Well, that didn't take long. One week after sharing that he was shifting into "album grind mode," Morgan Wallen is already teasing the fruits of his labor. The singer teased a new unfinished track on social media, with the title "Me + All Your Reasons" in the caption. "Smoke on...
