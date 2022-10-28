ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
ETOnline.com

2022 CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert Among Performers, Loretta Lynn Tribute Planned

Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing its lineup of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Jimmy Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band are all on tap to hit the stage for the 2022 awards ceremony, which will be hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning.
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
KENTUCKY STATE
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Popculture

Jack White Makes Last-Minute Tribute to Loretta Lynn at Celebration of Life

Jack White gave a heartbreaking performance during Loretta Lynn's celebration of life at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville Sunday night. White was a last-minute addition to the line-up before the show kicked off. White played an instrumental role in Lynn's comeback during the last two decades of her life, and produced her smash hit 2004 album, Van Lynn Rose.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]

And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home

An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]

Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Taste of Country

Will Miranda Lambert Head Up the Week’s Top Country Music Videos?

Miranda Lambert has released a killer new video for her new song, "Strange." Will she reach the top of Taste of Country's countdown of the top country music videos?. Lambert is up against really tough competition. Stephanie Quayle, Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Hunter Hayes, Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, Elle King, Scotty McCreery and Justin Moore and Priscilla Block all have new clips looking for votes this week.
Variety

Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special

As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

