Timken Foundation makes $5 million gift for cancer research

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

CANTON − The Timken Foundation has made a $5 million commitment to support the James P. Allison Institute at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

According to a news release, the gift will support the recruitment of scientists from around the world to help realize the Allison Institute’s goals of exceptional research that integrates immunobiology across disciplines to develop a comprehensive understanding of the immune system.

“The Timken Foundation has supported research efforts at MD Anderson dating back to the 1990s. We recognized this opportunity to play an early role in the Allison Institute at our country’s premier institution for cancer care and research,” Robert Timken, president of the foundation, said in a statement. “The goal is to advance science and end cancer. We are honored to support the Allison Institute in recruiting world-class experts and the next generation of trailblazers in immunotherapy.”

The Timken Foundation contributed $3 million to help build the Timken Family Cancer Center in Canton. The facility on the Aultman campus opened in September.

By integrating discovery, translational and clinical research, the Allison Institute seeks to advance breakthroughs into novel and synergetic therapies that enable cures. The institute builds upon the legacy and foundational discoveries of James P. Allison, Ph.D., who was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for his work on T-cell biology and the invention of ipilimumab, the first immune checkpoint inhibitor to treat cancer.

“We are truly grateful for the support of the Timken Foundation as we continue in our pursuit to conduct the best science possible and to bring cures to more patients,” said Allison, director of the Allison Institute and regental chair of immunology at MD Anderson.

“Thanks to the generous support of benefactors like the Timken Foundation, we are attracting world-renowned scientists to transform how we conduct impactful research and help us realize the promise of immune-based treatments for all patients.”

skdb
2d ago

Considering the numerous people that worked for Timken Co. that came out and died of Cancer, this should have happened, a long time ago.

