WPMI
Man shot on Azalea Rd. in Mobile October 30 succumbs to injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot;...
utv44.com
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
Foley market hot with new projects
A local investor paid $2 million for a 1.98-acre site at 29740 Urgent Care Drive in Daphne, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The property will be developed for 7 Brew Coffee shop. Crawford Stitt of White-Spunner Realty represented the buyer. Texas Roadhouse paid $1.55...
WEAR
Car found on fire underneath Escambia County Eleven Mile Creek bridge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bridge in Escambia County has been blocked off Saturday evening after a car was found on fire underneath it. According to fire rescue, they responded to the call around 4 p.m. on Mobile Highway and Klondike Road in Beulah. Firefighters say crew members were able...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother and son crawl to safety after tornado flattens their home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joann Balinsky and her 14-year-old son are sharing their story after a tornado flattened their home in Gulf Shores... leaving them with nothing. Balinsky spoke to FOX10 news, wincing through the pain of her injuries. “It happened so fast that you really can’t think of nothing...
WPMI
Standoff with armed suspect outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A shooting was reported outside Government Plaza in downtown Mobile around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Government Plaza and the surrounding area are on lockdown. Police say they received a call of a person with a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound. When authorities went to render aid,...
Mobile homeless camp cleared from underpass for inspection work
A homeless camp underneath Government Boulevard near I-65 has been cleared, so the state can clean up the camp and inspect the bridge.
utv44.com
Bon Secour home destroyed after tornado crashes boat into it
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Bon Secour was hit by an EF-1 tornado off CR-6. Folks in the area had several trees down, but one family is now left homeless. A single mother and her son were inside the mobile home when it was ripped apart during the storm.
WPMI
Saraland City Schools sues man and his private eye for defamation
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland City Schools is suing a Baldwin County man and his private investigator for defamation. The lawsuit filed Friday states John Quinnelly, Sr. is "maliciously spreading inaccurate" information by claiming the football program violated the Alabama High School Athletic Association bona fide move rule. The lawsuit says Quinnelly hired Eric Winberg, a private investigator, to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In 2019, Quinnelly's son was ruled ineligible due to AHSAA violation and Daphne High School forfeited a game against Spanish Fort. https://mynbc15.com/news/local/daphne-forfeits-game-for-ineligible-player.
Fairhope Police look to solve speeding problems on Gayfer Ave.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police are warning drivers to slow down. “Gayfer Ave. is one of the highest areas that we write tickets in at this point. It is a major through area. A lot of cars use that to get to Greeno Rd. or to get from Greeno Rd. back out to Section […]
thebamabuzz.com
New affordable housing development in the works in Mobile
On October 20, the City of Mobile along with officials, representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and more joined to break ground on affordable housing on the eastern side of Mobile. With the upcoming new units, there will be a total of 96 units all family-friendly all within the range of several Mobile County public schools.
New York Fashion alleged robber arrested, found at Wind Creek Casino: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was taken into custody by Atmore Police for alleged robbery and assault at New York Fashions on North Main Street in Atmore. Paul McReynolds, 58, was charged with First Degree Robbery, Assault First Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree. WKRG News 5 reported previously that APD responded to […]
WPMI
The Greater Gulf State Fair returns to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile is officially open!. Thousands are expected to turn out at the fair, which lasts through November 6th at the fairgrounds off Cody Road. There's a little something for everyone... rides, games, shows, live music, and, of course, all...
WALA-TV FOX10
Firefighters set to serve 6 thousand pounds of sausage at fundraiser in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One community in Baldwin County is rolling up their sleeves to cook 6 thousand pounds of sausage. Elberta is raising money for the Volunteer Fire Department-- and FOX10′s Ashlyn Nichols swung by to see how the set up was going. Folks are already filing the...
When will Mobile’s Three Mile Creek Greenway grow? Soon, planners hope
Since 2017, the first section of Mobile’s Three Mile Creek Greenway has stood as a tantalizing taste of a grand vision: A recreational pathway that will someday give runners, walkers and cyclists a path connecting Langan Park and the nearby USA campus to downtown. Five years later, the wait...
Orange Beach Senior Center November Newsletter and Calendar
The Orange Beach Adult/Senior Activity Center’s Shoreline News - Life Enriching Activities for the Adult 50 & Over. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The holidays can really be a stressful time of year for many people. As we age, changes in lifestyle and health can add stress and anxiety even more around this time of year.
NWS Mobile confirms at least 6 tornadoes in southern Alabama from weekend storms
The National Weather Service in Mobile has confirmed at least 6 tornadoes in southern Alabama from the storms that moved through Saturday, October 28, 2022. Surveys are still ongoing and we will add to this web page as more official reports are released.
WPMI
Mobile County officials host townhall addressing Fentanyl crisis
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile officials held a townhall Friday addressing the fentanyl crisis threatening our community. Representatives are sounding the alarm, saying Mobile County is directly impacted by the drugs that are coming across the border as we speak. Part of the reason why these conversations are happening,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore woman dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mobile police investigating Sunday night fatal shooting
Mobile police say a 23-year-old man died Sunday following a shooting. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said the incident happened at about 11:11 p.m. in the 300 block of Azalea Road. Police responding to a shots fired call found the victim in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, whose...
