Austin, TX

Report: Five-star QB Arch Manning planning to enroll early at Texas

By Cj Mumme
 3 days ago
Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is set to enroll early and arrive on campus in Jan. of 2023.

Getting the nation’s No. 1 prospect in Austin for the spring semester is massive news for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas staff. Having the opportunity to partake in winter workouts and spring practice gives Manning an advantage in his development.

The future Longhorn is in the middle of a record-breaking senior season at Isidore Newman High School. Manning recently passed up his uncles Peyton and Eli’s records for both passing yards and touchdowns. He has all the tools needed to have success at the collegiate level.

Manning is the leader of Texas’ 2023 recruiting class that currently sits at No. 6 in the county according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is set to join Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card and Maalik Murphy, making up one of the most talented quarterback units in college football.

