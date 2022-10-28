Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSAW
Wausau bank robber scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 55-year-old man convicted of stealing money from a Wausau bank in May is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon. As part of a plea agreement in September, Tommy Pittman pleaded no contest to robbery of a financial institution. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.
WSAW
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
WJFW-TV
Wausau man charged for high-speed chase in Chippewa County
Charges were filed Thursday against the man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka of Wausau faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors after leading police on a high-speed chase. The chase ended when Myszka then crashed into two vehicles on Highway 29, sending one person to the hospital with multiple broken bones.
WSAW
Most dangerous factor for trick-or-treaters is traffic
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is one of the most dangerous days for children in the terms of being struck by a vehicle. The holiday may heighten pedestrian traffic risk, because celebrations occur at dusk, masks restrict peripheral vision, costumes limit visibility, street-crossing safety is neglected, and some partygoers are impaired by alcohol.
WSAW
UPDATE: Wausau Newman grad found safe
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff: Teen arrested after long standoff in Monroe County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teen in Monroe County was arrested Thursday evening after a long standoff at a rural Tomah home after allegedly fired multiple shots, several of which came after deputies arrived, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were told around 6...
WSAW
Central Wisconsin Storm hosts free skating lessons to help shape future girls hockey players
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The goal of today’s free skate in Marathon Park was to give young girls the opportunity to find a sport they love and be part of a passionate community. “I love the opportunity, specifically for girls in our community,” says JJ Deffner, Tri-Hockey Coordinator, Marathon...
wwisradio.com
Rural Tomah 15 Year-Old Arrested
A 15 year old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing shots and a nearly five hour standoff, near a rural Tomah residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:00. As deputies arrived the youth fired several shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence. Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted at the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.
WSAW
Family: Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C. found safe
15-year-old detained following nearly 5 hour standoff with Monroe County deputies
Deputies responded to a call at a rural Tomah residence around 6 p.m. concerning a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Deputies claim the teen fired several shots as they were responding to the incident, including one that struck a nearby residence.
Wausau area obituaries October 26, 2022
Eugene A. Klasinski, 86, of Rothschild, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side, just as he wanted. Eugene was born July 23, 1936, in Stevens Point to parents Anthony and Regina (Rozak) Klasinski. In 1956 in the city of Wisconsin Rapids he would meet his future wife, Kathryn Bulgrin. On May 31, 1958, they would become husband and wife. Together, they enjoyed dancing and playing couples league bowling. Every summer was spent up north in the Minocqua area starting with a cottage on Wind Pudding Lake, and the past 19 years at the Hiawatha Campground where they enjoyed all the Northwoods had to offer making many treasured memories and friends. One of Eugene’s favorite places was his son Kevin’s hunting land where numerous memories were made. He also enjoyed all sports and especially watching the grandchildren participate. He was a social man who also enjoyed coffee breaks with good friends and appreciated a good joke. He was a parishioner of St. Mark Catholic Parish, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4628. Eugene spent over 30 years as an insurance agent for American Family Insurance. Above all, Eugene loved his family and will be greatly missed.
WSAW
Farmers Market of Wausau explains why some vendors don’t grow all of the produce they sell
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday will be the last day to shop at the Farmers Market of Wausau. The market brings many people out each season, but some are beginning to question the products being sold. A Facebook user posted a question in the Ask Wausau group asking where the...
WJFW-TV
Drilling company seeks approval for exploratory drilling in Marathon County
MARATHON CO., Wis. (WJFW)- Green Light Wisconsin is seeking approval to begin an exploratory drilling operation in Marathon County with hopes to find precious metal like gold on the site off of County Rd. N, east of Wausau. On October 7, the company submitted a notice of intent for the project.
WSAW
Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29. Expired, unwanted, or unneeded medications can be brought to a local drop box in the original containers. The event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible method to safely dispose of prescription drugs, while also educating...
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
seehafernews.com
Charges Filed in Chippewa County Chase, Crash Case
There are charges in Chippewa County for last month’s high-speed chase that ended with a crash. Prosecutors yesterday filed endangering safety and hit-and-run charges against 20-year-old Chad Myszka. He was arrested in September in Marathon County after a chase that stretched from Marathon County into Chippewa County. He’s due...
95.5 FM WIFC
Two Wausau Voters Receive 2020 Ballots
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Election officials in Wausau confirmed that two voters received incorrect ballots during in-person, absentee voting at City Hall this week. WAOW TV reports that the voters got ballots for the 2020 Presidental election instead of this year’s mid-term. City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde acknowledged the...
WSAW
Everest’s Mlodik, SPASH boys take first at State Cross Country
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Athletes from all over Wisconsin competed in the 2022 State Cross Country Meet at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Several area athletes had themselves a day to remember. In girls’ Division 1, D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik won her first cross country title. The junior...
Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation
Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
