ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when

SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

NextStep Orlando hosts 13th Annual Walk and Roll-athon event

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Walkers and rollers joined the annual Walk and Roll-athon event aimed at raising money for paralysis patients on Saturday at Reiter Park in Longwood. The event, hosted by NextStep Orlando, hopes to turn around the stigma associated with a paralysis diagnosis. [TRENDING: FEMA hiring workers to...
LONGWOOD, FL
playgroundmagazine.com

Go Play! November 2022 Family Events in Orlando

November 2022 in Orlando has a little of everything … Some fall festivals, rescheduled Oktoberfest events (thanks to Ian) as well as a plethora of holiday festivities that kick off the most magical time of year. Here’s a list of the best local events for your family. Go...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

OCPS announces finalists for top principal, assistant principal

During National Principals Month, OCPS is celebrating its finalists for the 2022-23 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year awards. The winner of each category will be announced at the Stellar Awards Feb. 10, 2023, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. In the running for Principal of the Year is...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

❄️ Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms

ORLANDO, Fla. – The festive holiday season is almost upon us, and News 6 wants to give Insiders a chance to experience family fun as ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms. Twenty lucky Insiders will win a family 4-pack of tickets to ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy

UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights

Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Women's soccer great coming to Apopka

Sprouts Farmers Market is pleased to announce that world-renowned soccer player Brandi Chastain will be taking part in a customer appreciation event, thanks to Visa, a complement to Sprouts’ long-term commitment to and investment in women’s athletics and promoting health and nutrition. A unique customer appreciation event will...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

The Weekly: Orange County elections supervisor talks Nov. 8 midterms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Millions of Floridians have already cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election. From debunking election-related myths to implementing Florida’s new laws focused on making the voting process more transparent, elections officials have been working hard to make sure things go smoothly on Nov. 8.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Celebrate Oktoberfest in November: Hollerbach’s event brings music, folk costumes to Sanford streets

SANFORD, Fla. – After being pushed back due to Hurricane Ian, Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest celebration is returning the first weekend of November. Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to many parts of Central Florida, including Sanford. Sections of the riverwalk in downtown Sanford flooded and water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard and into parking lots and parks.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor: 'My son was loved'

Orlando, Fla. - The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Chances of development increase for tropical wave

ORLANDO, Fla. — There's a tropical wave the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on. Invest 95-L is being tracked in the eastern Caribbean Sea. NHC said the tropical wave could form into a tropical depression. The chances of development increased. It's now been given a 90% chance...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy