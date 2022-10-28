Read full article on original website
click orlando
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when
SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
NextStep Orlando hosts 13th Annual Walk and Roll-athon event
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Walkers and rollers joined the annual Walk and Roll-athon event aimed at raising money for paralysis patients on Saturday at Reiter Park in Longwood. The event, hosted by NextStep Orlando, hopes to turn around the stigma associated with a paralysis diagnosis. [TRENDING: FEMA hiring workers to...
playgroundmagazine.com
Go Play! November 2022 Family Events in Orlando
November 2022 in Orlando has a little of everything … Some fall festivals, rescheduled Oktoberfest events (thanks to Ian) as well as a plethora of holiday festivities that kick off the most magical time of year. Here’s a list of the best local events for your family. Go...
orangeobserver.com
OCPS announces finalists for top principal, assistant principal
During National Principals Month, OCPS is celebrating its finalists for the 2022-23 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year awards. The winner of each category will be announced at the Stellar Awards Feb. 10, 2023, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. In the running for Principal of the Year is...
click orlando
❄️ Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms
ORLANDO, Fla. – The festive holiday season is almost upon us, and News 6 wants to give Insiders a chance to experience family fun as ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms. Twenty lucky Insiders will win a family 4-pack of tickets to ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy
UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights
Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
theapopkavoice.com
Women's soccer great coming to Apopka
Sprouts Farmers Market is pleased to announce that world-renowned soccer player Brandi Chastain will be taking part in a customer appreciation event, thanks to Visa, a complement to Sprouts’ long-term commitment to and investment in women’s athletics and promoting health and nutrition. A unique customer appreciation event will...
Happening Saturday: Goodwill gives away free tickets to Calle Orange festival in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One lucky winner will receive some festival tickets from a local organization this weekend. Goodwill of Central Florida will have a pair of tickets to give away for the Calle Orange festival in Orlando. Those who are interested in entering the ticket giveaway should stop...
click orlando
The Weekly: Orange County elections supervisor talks Nov. 8 midterms
ORLANDO, Fla. – Millions of Floridians have already cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election. From debunking election-related myths to implementing Florida’s new laws focused on making the voting process more transparent, elections officials have been working hard to make sure things go smoothly on Nov. 8.
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
click orlando
Celebrate Oktoberfest in November: Hollerbach’s event brings music, folk costumes to Sanford streets
SANFORD, Fla. – After being pushed back due to Hurricane Ian, Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest celebration is returning the first weekend of November. Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to many parts of Central Florida, including Sanford. Sections of the riverwalk in downtown Sanford flooded and water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard and into parking lots and parks.
click orlando
News 6 helps former census employee reclaim over $8K in unemployment benefits
ORLANDO, Fla. – Imagine after waiting two years for state and federal unemployment benefits, one visit to a television studio gets all your missing money, more than $8,000, deposited in your account in 48 hours. That’s what happened for Elaine, a former Florida sales manager with Master Containers Inc.,...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor: 'My son was loved'
Orlando, Fla. - The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Air and Space Show takes to the skies in Sanford
Jets and planes took to the skies again at the Orlando Air and Space show, at Orlando Sanford International Airport. There were aircraft big and small, old and new, and loud!
ormondbeachobserver.com
Halifax Health reports record number of trauma admissions during 2022 Biketoberfest weekend
Vice President of Communications at Halifax Health. The 2022 Biketoberfest weekend had a record number of trauma admissions and trauma team activations. Patients with trauma admitted and deemed Biketoberfest-related were 23 and trauma team activations deemed related to Biketoberfest were 32. The number of trauma activations is 17 more than...
click orlando
FEMA to hold event in Edgewater as deadline to apply for assistance approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. – The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance because of Hurricane Ian is one month away, and FEMA is holding an event Monday in Volusia County to help residents affected. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will host the event at the Southeast Volusia YMCA on West...
Human trafficking still a ‘huge problem’ in Central Florida, expert says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators now say a 16-year-old girl who was found shot to death Monday in Pine Hills is linked to a human trafficking investigation. Deputies say De’Shayla Ferguson had been missing for the past two months before she was found murdered. According to the Florida...
WESH
Chances of development increase for tropical wave
ORLANDO, Fla. — There's a tropical wave the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on. Invest 95-L is being tracked in the eastern Caribbean Sea. NHC said the tropical wave could form into a tropical depression. The chances of development increased. It's now been given a 90% chance...
Central Florida Expressway Authority to hold public meeting on SR 429 improvements
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority is inviting the public to attend an informational meeting on a proposal for a new interchange near southwest Apopka. The proposed interchange would connect Binion Road to State Road 429 in an effort to provide better access to drivers. >>>...
