MIAMI - MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department reports that 6-year-old, Jorge "Jojo" Morales, an autistic young boy from Homestead reportedly kidnapped by his non-custodial father, has been recovered in Canada. Jorge Gabriel Morales and Lilliam Pena Morales have been taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The boy was found in good health and unharmed.Jojo's mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "I don't think I have ever been this happy. I mean since the birth of my son I don't think I have ever had a day like this. It's only going to be topped when I hug...

