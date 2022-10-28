Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Addiction rates on the rise, expert speaks on the importance of education to prevent overdose’s
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Drug overdoses and addiction rates are on the rise. “Over this past year and a half our addiction rates have definitely tripled, and overdose rates have exceeded a normal function,” Christopher Chodkowski primary trauma addiction therapist, said. In 2020 there were more than 7 thousand...
Chipley Bugle
Ida Marie Pettis Obit
Marie was born on November 14, 1956 in Panama City, Florida to Floyd Gay Sr. and Ida Mae (McKinney) Gay. She was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was of the Christian Faith. Marie loved spending time fishing and rocking on the front porch with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and for her amazing banana pudding. Most of all Marie loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
WJHG-TV
Halloween Special: Wake Up World with the NewsChannel 7 Today team
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team is celebrating Halloween with a skit you don’t want to miss out on watching. Wendy Wampbell and Gene host Wake Up World, the newest leading morning show. During the show, they speak with a few very special guests and party on throughout the morning.
WJHG-TV
Calling all trick or treaters
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting everyone to a special event at the Bay County Fairgrounds. Local businesses, including Certified Roofing Solutions, LLC, are joining forces to host a Trunk or Treat event. Tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. trick or treaters...
WJHG-TV
Fright Nights in Downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Arts Alliance decided this year they were going to create their share of scares with Fright Nights. The event sold out Friday and Saturday night and will return on Halloween. But if you are going, be warned: you have to face the Raven Queen.
WJHG-TV
PCB officials dedicate roadway in memory of Bill Buskell
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is honoring the life of a beloved community member by dedicating a portion of South Thomas Drive in his name. Bill Buskell was the owner of Pineapple Willy’s and Wicked Wheel. He passed away last year after suffering a heart attack. The long-time businessman was well-known and loved by many. Those who knew him best called him pine.
Miami company reportedly eyeing Port St. Joe Paper Mill
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miami-based company called Nopetro is reportedly interested in buying a parcel of the old paper mill land from the St. Joe Company. Nopetro plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant adjacent to the Port St. Joe shipping port. LNG is natural gas that is chilled to -260 […]
WJHG-TV
ZooWorld’s annual ZooBoo Halloween event attracts large crowds
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld’s annual “ZooBoo” event didn’t keep the ghosts and goblins away this year. The event kicked off Saturday and wrapped up around 4 p.m. Sunday. ZooWorld Director Kayte Hogan said it’s the zoo’s biggest and busiest event of the year....
waltonoutdoors.com
Enhancement project at Comander’s Landing complete
The enhancement project at Comander’s Landing on the Choctawhatchee River is now complete. Enhancements at the popular Ponce DeLeon location included a handicap canoe/kayak launch, kayak/canoe stations, boardwalk, overnight screened in shelter, restroom (raised portlet), and an educational kiosk site (not yet installed). The landing is one of the...
franklincounty.news
Long time coming
Finally, after repeated delays and diverted funding dating back nearly two decades, the long-awaited dredging of the Eastpoint Channel has met its start date and is ready to go. Earlier this month, the Army Corps of Engineers’ contractor on the project, Mike Hooks LLC out of Westlake, Louisiana, began staging...
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes total closure of Hwy. 98; details on detours
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
People takeover Downtown Panama City in Halloween costumes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Halloween is on Monday but some showed off their costumes a few days early. McKenzie Park in Downtown Panama City was full of spooky festivities on Saturday. City officials and local vendors came together to host Panama City’s Fall Fest. The day kicked off at 8 a.m. and the fun […]
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants You’ll Love Near Port St. Joe, Florida
Port St. Joe, Florida, is a town known for fishing and incredible beauty. I have spent time in this community over the past few years and grown to love the local people. One thing that surprised me on my first visit was the variety of restaurants available in this small town. Each time I visit, I am in awe over the “out of this world” moments that surface from restaurant to restaurant. Port St. Joe, Florida, is home to fewer than 4,000 people and offers some of the highest quality food anywhere in the country.
WJHG-TV
Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing woman on St. George Island for almost a week. Officials said that Staci Peterson went into the park on Thursday and never returned. The Franklin County Sheriff said they are continuing search and recovery efforts but...
Bay County Courthouse is making temporary changes.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Starting November first, the Bay County Courthouse will close most of its parking and change the main entrance. The parking should last only 60 to 90 days. Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said the Courthouse is re-doing the parking to put in storm drain and utilities. Parking will now be moved […]
WJHG-TV
One killed, two injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a traffic crash north of DeFuniak Springs in Walton County Friday night. Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report around 8 p.m., a car with a driver and passenger was traveling east on C.R. 192, and was about to make a left turn onto S.R. 83.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sherriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is about 6′1″ and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing green pants and a green shirt. Marianna High School, Marianna K-8, Early Childhood Center, Jackson Alternative...
wtvy.com
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
WJHG-TV
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high speed. Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountain Road.
WJHG-TV
Saturday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Saturday evening!. It’s a cloudy and humid Saturday night, but temperatures will struggle to fall past the middle and lower 60′s thanks to the insulation. Patchy fog will develop in the overnight hours, with the remnants of that fog setting us up for a fairly grey and dreary start to Sunday. Winds will pick up out of the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph around mid-day Sunday. All of this is happening ahead of an approaching front which will bring widespread rainfall to Northwest Florida Sunday afternoon. The highest rain totals will be in Okaloosa, Walton, and western Bay County, with significantly less rainfall expected by the time the front moves into Franklin and Liberty County. Rain lingers through the overnight hours Sunday night into Monday.
Comments / 0