ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Cal Fire lifts Sonoma County burn permit suspension

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1K70_0iqKBFhb00

Cal Fire has lifted the burn permit suspension for Sonoma County, the agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit announced in a news release.

The change, announced Thursday, went into effect Friday.

Sonoma County residents who have valid air quality and fire agency permits on land where Cal Fire has authority can now resume burning on permissible burn days, the agency said.

Burn piles larger than four-by-four feet or broadcast burns must be inspected by Cal Fire officials before burning.

Anyone in northern Sonoma County wishing to burn must verify if it’s a permissive burn day before burning by calling the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District at 707-433-5911.

Those in southern Sonoma County should call the Bay Area Air Quality Management District at 415-749-4900.

More information and Cal Fire burn permits can be found at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Fire at storage facility in Mill Valley prompts shelter-in-place

MILL VALLEY -- Police and the fire department battled a fire at a storage facility in Mill Valley on Saturday afternoon.The fire broke out at Mill Valley Stor-All at 789 Redwood Highway Frontage Road.The no-name exit on southbound Highway 101 was closed and residents in the areas of Shelter Ridge and Enchanted Knolls were advised to shelter-in-place.There is currently no reported cause for the fire.
MILL VALLEY, CA
mendofever.com

Domestic Water Restrictions Drag On, the Potter Valley Project Problem, a Candidate’s Qualifications are Scrutinized—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting

The RVCWD Board of Directors met on October 20, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. All of the current directors were present: Ken Todd, Tom Schoeneman, Bree Klotter and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton.
UKIAH, CA
KRCB 104.9

Winery events may soon get a closer look from County

photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes.   On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission.   Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards.   The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation.   If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

Not much left of old Bennett Valley Senior Center

On October 20, the Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched to a reported roof on fire at the Bennett Valley Senior Center located at 704 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa. While en route Redcom Dispatch Center began to receive multiple reports of fire coming from the roof of the center. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in under four minutes to find heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building that had previously housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center. The building no longer housed a senior center and was boarded up and not in use at the time of the fire. The property was also fenced with construction fencing.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

One Dead After Car Collides With Tree and Catches Fire South of Hopland

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a vehicle crashed into a tree along Highway 101 south of Hopland and subsequently erupted into flames. Sadly, one person died in the accident. Highway 101 traffic is being diverted as first responders secure the scene. Drivers will...
HOPLAND, CA
Lake County News

Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Dump day in Forestville: Was it a success or disaster?

The cleanup day for Forestville, now affectionally called “Dump Day,” was either a colossal community benefit or a disaster depending on who you talked to and when. Forestville’s first event took place last month. It was a test to see how these things work and if it will achieve the goal of keeping trash out of the river and mattresses off the side of the roads. Thanks to Recology for supplying the free dumpsters for the project, but a glitch had them bringing only three when we needed seven right from the start. That meant some folks had to wait a long time for more dumpsters to be delivered once those three were full. Turning people away when they went to the effort to collect their disposables was hard.
FORESTVILLE, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

Labath Landing opens for new residents

The City of Rohnert Park, DignityMoves, and HomeFirst were proud to announce the opening of Labath Landing, a 60-Unit Interim Supportive Housing community for individuals and couples experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Labath Landing was made possible by a $14.6 million grant from the State of California’s Project Homekey. Until now,...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
kymkemp.com

The Police Chief Saga: An Op-Ed From Mike Geniella

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
ksro.com

Petaluma Man Identified as Fatality in Highway 101 Crash in Cotati

A 34-year-old Petaluma man is being identified as the man who died in a crash off Highway 101 in Cotati on Tuesday. Jesse Channell was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert. He was ejected from his Harley and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. CHP is still investigating and asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
PETALUMA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Hell no I’m not putting a leash on my dog!

Leash Up: A man on Harrison walked his dog off leash. A citizen confronted him and told him that was against the law. The dog walker told the citizen “Hell No!,” he’s been walking his dog off lease for 20 years and there’s no way on gawd’s green Earth he’s starting now.
SAUSALITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma man arrested for DUI with two small children in the vehicle

PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma arrested a man Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with two young children in the vehicle, according to authorities.On Saturday night at approximately 9:13 p.m., a citizen called Petaluma police to report a possible DUI driver, providing a description of the vehicle including the license plate number. Police located the vehicle a short time later as it was entering the parking lot of the apartment complex where the vehicle is registered.  Officers observed the car hitting the curb while the driver attempted to park. Officers contacted the driver, later identified as Eric PabloGarcia, and...
PETALUMA, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma Valley Hospital names new Chief Medical Officer

Sonoma Valley Hospital has named Dr. Sujatha Sankaran as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Sankaran is board certified in Internal Medicine with a focused practice in Hospital Medicine and has been at UCSF, SVH’s affiliated partner, since 2011. She replaces Sabrina Kidd, MD, who left earlier this year.
SONOMA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
7K+
Followers
280
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy