Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Why Amazon Shares Are Diving
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 11.60% to $98.09 during Friday's pre-market session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy...
9to5Mac
Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses
It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
Autoblog
Treat Tesla like it's a Chinese tech stock, Morgan Stanley says
Tesla rakes in so much of its profits from Chinese sales that it will behave like a tech stock listed on Hong Kong's Hang Seng or the Shanghai Composite index until at least 2030, according to Morgan Stanley. The electric carmaker is likely to find itself closely tethered to the...
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wynn Resorts, TuSimple, Newell Brands, First Solar and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wynn Resorts — Shares of the casino operator jumped 10% after a filing showed billionaire investor and restaurant owner Tilman Fertitta has built a passive 6.1% stake in the company. The stock is still down more than 20% this year.
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Wynn Resorts, Petrobras, Hanesbrands and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Investor Tilman Fertitta has taken a 6.1% stake in the resort operator, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Wynn shares rallied 4.2% in premarket action. Petrobras (PBR) – The Brazilian state-run...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
NBC Chicago
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
Benzinga
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps Over 800 Points
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones recording its biggest weekly percentage surge since May. The S&P and the Nasdaq recorded their second consecutive weekly gains, while the blue-chip Dow notched gains for fourth consecutive week. Apple Inc. AAPL shares jumped around 7.6% on Friday after...
Bitcoin's Trading Has Become ‘Boring' — But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
Japan Stocks Close at Highest Since Sept. 20; China's Factory Activity Contracts
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday as China factory activity missed expectations, and markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.14% in its final hours of trade while...
US stocks gain as Dow eyes 6th straight win while investors digest more weakness in tech earnings
US stocks rose on Friday, with tech shares continuing to struggle after another weak set of earnings results from Amazon. Amazon plunged about 10% at the open, a day after warning investors that sales during the coming holiday season could miss targets. The company attributed the sluggish sales outlook to a shift in consumer spending.
msn.com
'Safe port in the storm:' Why investors rewarded Apple but fled its Big Tech peers after earnings
Apple's performance during earnings this week got a drastically different reaction from investors than other Big Tech companies. Apple shares were up about 7% Friday morning after it reported earnings Thursday. Microsoft and Alphabet had their worst days of the year Wednesday. Meta plunged 24% Thursday, and Amazon was down...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
European Markets Cautious as Euro Zone Inflation and GDP Data Paints Bleak Picture
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were flat on Monday as investors digested two big economic data releases out of the euro zone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline by mid-morning, with travel and leisure stocks adding 0.8% while basic resources slid 0.4%. The...
NBC Chicago
U.S. Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Look Toward November Fed Meeting
Treasury yields rose on Monday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's November meeting, due to begin on Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 4 basis points to 4.05%. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by around 7 basis points to 4.497%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
NBC Chicago
