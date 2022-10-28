ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Diving

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 11.60% to $98.09 during Friday's pre-market session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy...
9to5Mac

Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses

It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
Autoblog

Treat Tesla like it's a Chinese tech stock, Morgan Stanley says

Tesla rakes in so much of its profits from Chinese sales that it will behave like a tech stock listed on Hong Kong's Hang Seng or the Shanghai Composite index until at least 2030, according to Morgan Stanley. The electric carmaker is likely to find itself closely tethered to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today

U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
Benzinga

Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps Over 800 Points

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones recording its biggest weekly percentage surge since May. The S&P and the Nasdaq recorded their second consecutive weekly gains, while the blue-chip Dow notched gains for fourth consecutive week. Apple Inc. AAPL shares jumped around 7.6% on Friday after...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
NBC Chicago

U.S. Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Look Toward November Fed Meeting

Treasury yields rose on Monday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's November meeting, due to begin on Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 4 basis points to 4.05%. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by around 7 basis points to 4.497%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
NBC Chicago

