Alexandria, VA

alxnow.com

PHOTOS: Thousands marched in the Del Ray Halloween Parade

It was crisp, clear on Sunday in Del Ray — perfect for the annual Del Ray Halloween Parade. Thousands of kids and adults marched in costumes for the event, including members of the Alexandria City Council, the Alexandria City High School ‘Zombie Band’. It’s Visit Del Ray’s...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Man Killed Just Outside Alexandria — “Fairfax County Police tweeted around 4:55 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 5500 blk of Seminary Road in Alexandria.” [FOX5]. It’s Monday — Possible light rain in the evening and overnight. High of 64 and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

It’s been a busy week of meetings in Alexandria. First, parents met with Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) leadership in a forum addressing safety in schools, a major talking point in schools after the murder of a student this summer and issues involving violent “crews” in ACPS.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Man robbed while painting exterior of home in Old Town

A man was robbed at gunpoint as he painted the exterior of a house near the waterfront in Old Town. The incident occurred in the 400 block of S. Lee Street on Saturday, October 15, at around 11 a.m. Two men allegedly approached the victim, one of them brandished a handgun and the victim suffered minor injured, according to police. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Four cars stolen overnight nee Rose Hill neighborhood

Four cars were stolen early Wednesday morning in the Rose Hill neighborhood, according to police. The cars were taken near South Van Dorn Street and Franconia Road. A resident reported that a group of men attempted to enter several vehicles in the area around 5 a.m. But the individuals left...
WASHINGTON, DC
whatsupwoodbridge.com

Beer festival taking place in Nokesville

Music and adult beverages will be enjoyed in Nokesville. A beer festival is heading to the Tank Farm, 13906 Aden Road, on November 5. Scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event will be hosted by the Tank Farm, Armed Forces Brewing Co., and former Navy SEAL Team 6 Operator Rob O’Neill.
NOKESVILLE, VA
WTOP

Owner of Blues Alley speaks out after fire at club

After a fire at Blues Alley in Georgetown shut the jazz club down temporarily on Tuesday, the owner of the famed venue is giving an update. “The majority of the firefighting work was to contain any type of fire that might spread to alternative properties,” said Harry Schnipper, executive director and owner of Blues Alley Jazz Club in Georgetown.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

2 men rob separate Dunkin Donuts locations in Woodbridge, Va., shoot employee: Police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Police are investigating two robberies at separate Dunkin Donuts locations in Woodbridge, Va. on Friday, Prince William County police (PWCPD) said. During the first incident, police said two men parked their car in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot and entered the store located at 13585 Minnieville Road, and smashed the drive-thru window to enter, PWCPD said. They proceeded into the store and allegedly took a safe from an office in the building. They fled the scene in a grey SUV.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Commercial Observer

First Bridge District Building in DC Lands $143M in Construction Financing

Redbrick LMD has secured a $142.5 million loan to finance The Douglass, the first building to be constructed in Washington, D.C.’s Bridge District project. The 750-unit multifamily development, located at 633 Howard Avenue SE, will serve as the flagship building for the 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development in the District’s Ward 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Five local wineries to visit this fall season

Can you imagine anything better than sitting in front of a firepit on a crisp fall day while sipping a sweet red blend at a local winery? Here are five wineries in Montgomery County to visit this fall season:. 61 Vineyard. 61 Vineyard, at 28712 Kemptown Road in Damascus, is...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

11 escape from Columbia Heights apartment fire, DC Fire EMS says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A fire broke out Thursday night on the 1300 block of Euclid Ave. in Columbia Heights, displacing 11 people, according to DC Fire and EMS. The incident happened in a three-story middle-of-row apartment house close to Banneker Park in northwest D.C., fire officials said in a statement released after arriving on the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonsreporter.com

Last Call: Blackfinn Ameripub in Merrifield to close out this weekend

The Blackfinn Ameripub in Merrifield (2750 Gallows Road) will serve its last beer this weekend, according to staff at other franchise locations. The pub featured classic Americana fare, like burgers and fries, a broad selection of ales, and a specialized “gameday menu“. In addition to football games, Blackfinn...
MERRIFIELD, VA
NBC Washington

Man Found Shot to Death in Bailey's Crossroads Apartment: Police

A man was found shot to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police, and the suspects may have been spotted running from the scene. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

