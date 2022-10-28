Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Planning: gun shop mural can stay
A controversial mural depicting a large bullet, the California bear and the words "guns ammo supply" can stay where it is. That was the decision of the Ridgecrest Planning Commission on Oct. 25. Commissioners found the mural's content and artistic merit met city standards and the only issues were the...
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi area measures have mistakes on mail-in ballots
TEHACHAPI — Ballot errors have been identified on at least three measures coming before some Tehachapi area voters on Nov. 8. Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District that would extend the lease of the local hospital to Adventist Health, and two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District have errors.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Betty D. Broyles
Betty D. Broyles left this world peacefully in her sleep on October 25, 2022. Betty was born November 29, 1931 in Van Zandt County, Texas, to Irby and Ione (Simmons) McWilliams. She graduated from Canton (Texas) High School and moved to Dallas to work for the phone company. Betty met...
