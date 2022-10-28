Read full article on original website
Related
27 Brutally Hysterical Parents Who Nailed The Hell Out Of Halloween With Kids In One Single Tweet
"You might think my house is haunted, but it's just my kids leaving all the drawers and cabinets open."
KXAN
These discounted Halloween items are worth buying now to stock up for next year
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While it might be too late to buy costumes and decorations for Halloween 2022, that does not mean you shouldn’t shop for items, such as inflatables and masks, for 2023. In fact, the best time to get the best price on holiday products is late in the season or even after the holiday end. This is because retailers want to get rid of as much inventory as possible to make room for Christmas.
KXAN
Happy Halloween From Studio 512!
Join Rosie and Steph as they celebrate Halloween in their Spice Girls costumes and play some seasonal trivia. Submit your Halloween costumes to @studio512tv on Instagram for a chance to be featured on the show!
KXAN
Best bloody bath mat for Halloween
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A bloody bath mat could send chills down your spine as you step out of the shower. It is the perfect way to stay on your toes and shake up the Halloween holiday season. There are mats covered with fake blood stains and color-changing bath mats that make it look like you made the bloodstains yourself.
KXAN
Best Sonic costume for adults
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sega megastar Sonic the Hedgehog is a popular Halloween costume, but getting it all can be challenging. That’s why the best Sonic costume for adults is a onesie. It does a great job blanketing your whole body in blue without getting too complex, the tail and spikes along the back are easy to showcase and the hood is the perfect canvas for his face. A top pick is the Onesie Sonic Costume for Adults by Ogu’ Deal.
KXAN
Best ‘Alice in Wonderland’ costume for kids
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which ‘Alice in Wonderland’ costume for kids is best?. A young girl named Alice fell down a rabbit hole and encountered a world of fantasy creatures. Through a series of adventures and misadventures, Alice meets these characters at a tea party, a croquet court and a trial, then finally awakens to realize it was all just a dream.
KXAN
Best campfire starter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re going on a weekend camping trip or a month-long adventure in the middle of nowhere, a campfire starter that’s reliable, durable and easy to use could be critical to your survival. It’s also a huge bonus...
KXAN
Everything you need to find mushrooms while hiking
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What you need to know about finding mushrooms in the wild. People who go hiking like to follow trails into the woods and up and down hills and mountains. The exercise is invigorating and the flora and fauna are a big part of the attraction. Knowledgeable hikers learn more about the plants and animals they encounter in the great outdoors and off the beaten path. Sharp-eyed hikers find edible mushrooms they can harvest and take back home.
KXAN
Best Funko POP! toy gifts for collectors
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Funko started selling their vinyl Pop figurines in 2010. Since then, the line has developed a serious following of collectors. Some of the rarest figurines are worth over $1,500 today. Of course, you don’t have to get the rarest of the rare when buying for a collector. You just need to know what they already have and where their interests lie. It can also help to see what’s going on in the Funko Pop world and which toys are releasing soon, as this is an opportunity to potentially pick up a rare item before it’s impossible to find.
"People Always Have A Hard Time Figuring Out Why It Tastes So Good": Home Cooks Are Sharing Their Favorite Kitchen "Cheat Codes" For Upgrading Popular Dishes
"You could spend an hour on the old-school way, but some days you just need to take the easy route — and have it taste just as good (if not better).
KXAN
Best DC Funko POP!
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. DC Comics are known as having a bit of a dark side compared to their rivals over at Marvel. The Batman movies, in particular, feature heavy tones and plenty of believable drama, so it might surprise you that DC has partnered with the adorable action figure makers at Funko Pop to create a line of toys. From the Dark Knight himself to the trouble making superheroes from The Suicide Squad, Funko shows the lighter side of DC.
Comments / 0