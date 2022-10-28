ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

See “Sense and Sensibility” as never before, presented by Theatre UAB

Follow the fortunes — and misfortunes — of the Dashwood sisters in a new adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility,” presented by Theatre UAB from Nov. 9-12 and Nov. 16-19. Jane Austen’s beloved novel tells the tale of sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne Dashwood, who are left financially destitute and socially vulnerable after their father’s sudden death. Theatre UAB’s playful new version of the classic novel is written by Kate Hamill. This is the first Theatre UAB production to be directed by Santiago Sosa, assistant professor of voice and movement at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Student George Barreto is assistant director.
uab.edu

Cook promoted to AVP for marketing

Annee Cook has been promoted to associate vice president for marketing in University Relations, a new position created to manage the increasing demands of marketing for more than 160 programs to potential UAB students. Cook, who joined UAB as director of marketing in 2020, brings 20-plus years of experience in strategic marketing, branding, media and advertising to the new role.
