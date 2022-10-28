Follow the fortunes — and misfortunes — of the Dashwood sisters in a new adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility,” presented by Theatre UAB from Nov. 9-12 and Nov. 16-19. Jane Austen’s beloved novel tells the tale of sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne Dashwood, who are left financially destitute and socially vulnerable after their father’s sudden death. Theatre UAB’s playful new version of the classic novel is written by Kate Hamill. This is the first Theatre UAB production to be directed by Santiago Sosa, assistant professor of voice and movement at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Student George Barreto is assistant director.

