KPLC TV
Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor hosting community coat drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor are partnering to host a community coat drive on November 13. The coat drive will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 2:00 p.m. Coats are being collected starting Monday, October 31 during normal business hours. Coats can be...
Cowboys Night Club catches fire
Cowboys Night Club, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, caught on fire Saturday afternoon.
theadvocate.com
‘There’s a lightness’: Celebrations return to hurricane-battered Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES — When musician Dominique Darbonne stepped on stage at the recent Chuck Fest music festival, she felt overwhelmed. In a good way, that is. The festival returned to the streets of downtown Lake Charles on Oct. 22 for the first time after being on hiatus for two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the city’s ongoing struggle to recover from a series of natural disasters.
KPLC TV
Tricks and treats at the Lake Charles annual downtown Candy Crawl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crowds of trick or treaters ventured to the 300 block of Broad Street in downtown Lake Charles for the annual Candy Crawl. Local businesses and sponsors came out with bowls of candy ready to bring the Halloween spirit. Live music and a variety of vendors...
KPLC TV
One dead from injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on LA Hwy 378 in Moss Bluff. Caleb Jase Hebert, 30, of Starks was travelling west on LA 378 when he struck the back of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck, according to Louisiana State Police Spokesman Derek Senegal.
Lake Charles American Press
KFDM-TV
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Calcasieu Parish
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
brproud.com
NWS: Tornado touched down in southwest Louisiana Tuesday morning
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 29, 2022. Fernando Montez, 25, Lake Charles: Home invasion; simple battery; flight from an officer; federal detainer. Jon Mark Maxie, 36, Sulphur: Interfering with emergency communication; domestic abuse battery. Immanuel Joseph Friddle, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Jamie...
KPLC TV
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA continued their fight against breast cancer by hosting a Pinkwood Derby race at American Legion Post 1. The fun included carnival games, baked goods and of course the derby car race!. Reed Smart, 7, of Lake Charles was...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molestation of a juvenile
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on sex allegations that date to 2019 and 2020. Benjamin Hurst, 37, was arrested Wednesday on sex charges out of Cameron Parish. He faces counts of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery. The Cameron Sheriff’s Office began...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in October 27 Burglary Investigation in Sulphur
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in October 27 Burglary Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 27, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 4000 block of South Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, Louisiana on October 27 at 12:24 AM.
KPLC TV
FEMA awards additional $37M for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $37,892,489.72 in federal grant funding as reimbursement for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. The funding has been earmarked for the following:. $21,868,471.51 - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for debris removal operations. $16,024,018.21...
KPLC TV
Old building becomes a place for a good scare on Broad St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Spooky season is almost to an end, but it’s not too late to get a good scare. A Lake Charles native turned an old building on Broad Street that was once an event center into a haunted house just in time for Halloween. Two...
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
Got A Little Over A Million Dollars? You Could Buy This Castle House In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
Do you have a little over a million dollars laying around? If you do then we found a house that you can get in Lake Charles. To us, the home looks like a castle sort of with angled rooftops and a brick exterior. I bet you're wondering what is the...
Things To Do in Lake Charles On This Halloween Weekend Oct. 28-31
We finally made it to the weekend and this is a special weekend as it's Halloween weekend. There are a ton of things going on all over Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana to celebrate the holiday. There are Halloween costume contests, football games, trick-or-teat events, and big concerts going on...
Lake Charles American Press
Get ready for some Pumpkin Chunkin’
Lake Charles students will gather Saturday, Nov. 5, to show off their pumpkin launchers in an action-packed Pumpkin Chunking Contest at the I-10 North Beach from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This contest is a result of the partnership between the city of Lake Charles and Region 5 STEM Center...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of contractor fraud
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of multiple contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office and the Contractor Fraud Response Team received numerous complaints regarding John L. Foreman, 60, of Foreman Construction, between July and October 2022.
