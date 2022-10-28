ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi area measures have mistakes on mail-in ballots

TEHACHAPI — Ballot errors have been identified on at least three measures coming before some Tehachapi area voters on Nov. 8. Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District that would extend the lease of the local hospital to Adventist Health, and two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District have errors.
Rosamond rallies past California City

ROSAMOND — The California City and Rosamond football teams were playing for nothing but pride in the regular-season finale. Rosamond took the lead with a fourth-quarter drive and let its defense hold off Cal City in a 14-13 Roadrunners’ victory on Friday night at Rosamond High School.
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County

A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
California woman admits to killing boyfriend, argues self-defense

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter. In all, the jury […]
