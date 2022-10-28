Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi area measures have mistakes on mail-in ballots
TEHACHAPI — Ballot errors have been identified on at least three measures coming before some Tehachapi area voters on Nov. 8. Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District that would extend the lease of the local hospital to Adventist Health, and two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District have errors.
Antelope Valley Press
There’s a new police chief in Cal City: Jesse Hightower
CALIFORNIA CITY — After seven months, the California City Police Department has a new chief, one selected from within its own ranks. Lt. Jesse Hightower was sworn in as chief, on Tuesday, after the City Council approved his appointment.
Kern County to hold 2 National Perscription Drug Take Back Day events
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29th. Take Back Day aims to help Americans dispose of unneeded medications that can often become a gateway to addiction.
Antelope Valley Press
Rosamond rallies past California City
ROSAMOND — The California City and Rosamond football teams were playing for nothing but pride in the regular-season finale. Rosamond took the lead with a fourth-quarter drive and let its defense hold off Cal City in a 14-13 Roadrunners’ victory on Friday night at Rosamond High School.
kernvalleysun.com
Lake Isabella Dam Project maintains progress, Army Corps of Engineers says
Earlier this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) issued a status report on the Lake Isabella Dam, noting that two phases are complete, and three additional projects remain underway. According to the press release, the main dam and service spillway are at 91% and 88% completion, respectively. The...
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
California woman admits to killing boyfriend, argues self-defense
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter. In all, the jury […]
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roams Around California City, Schools
A local elementary school went on lockdown during the chase.
