The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
Is It Time for Retirees to Break Up With Bonds?
Like Picasso, bonds seem to have entered a blue period. It’s time to take stock of how your bonds are doing and whether an alternative may serve you better.
U.S. Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Look Toward November Fed Meeting
Treasury yields rose on Monday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's November meeting, due to begin on Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 4 basis points to 4.05%. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by around 7 basis points to 4.497%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.
Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Continuing Hunt for Yield With the Person Behind the Largest Actively-Managed ETF in the World
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
European Markets Cautious as Euro Zone Inflation and GDP Data Paints Bleak Picture
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were flat on Monday as investors digested two big economic data releases out of the euro zone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline by mid-morning, with travel and leisure stocks adding 0.8% while basic resources slid 0.4%. The...
Mortgage Refinance Rates on Oct. 28, 2022: Rates Drop
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates decline over the last week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also dropped. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow it. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says the Fed will pivot from interest rate hikes 'sooner rather than later' to help stocks rally by his predicted 6%
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson expects the Federal Reserve to end its tightening campaign soon. That could lift the S&P 500 by 6% to 4,150 points, according to Wilson. The next Fed meeting is "critical for the rally to continue, pause or even end completely," he said. Several market indicators including...
German Inflation Data in Driver's Seat as Worrisome Reading Hits Bond Market, Raising Yields
(Friday Market Open) It’s the day after Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN reported worrisome earnings, but German inflation data is in the driver’s seat this morning. An eye-popping German October inflation reading of 11.6% raised concerns that global interest rate hikes aren’t slowing prices. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) added seven basis points to climb back over 4% this morning after a retreat the last few days, and stocks fell pretty much across the board ahead of the opening bell.
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets mostly rose Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul advanced while...
Stocks could sink 25% as the liquidity crisis in Treasuries threatens to spill over to other markets, analyst says
A liquidity crisis is brewing within the $24 trillion US Treasury market, and the turmoil has the potential to sink stocks. Treasury liquidity is showing signs of weakness not seen since the Great Financial Crisis, warned James Demmert. "A liquidity crisis would most likely extend the current bear market in...
Terran Orbital Stock Rises After Spacecraft Builder Raises $100 Million From Lockheed Martin
Shares of spacecraft manufacturer Terran Orbital rose Monday after the company added $100 million via an investment from existing shareholder Lockheed Martin. Terran noted that the investment comes with a new cooperation agreement "to pursue a wider variety of opportunities" alongside the defense giant. CNBC previously reported that Terran was...
Bitcoin's Trading Has Become ‘Boring' — But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
Incoming Interest Rate Decision Likely to Favor Bulls
“...stocks advanced even as commentary from several Federal Reserve officials last week suggested the end point for interest rate hikes will be somewhere around 5% next year, even though forecasts from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September landed on 4.50% as a potential end point…The FOMC meets again on Nov. 1, and another 75-basis point Fed funds rate hike is expected. With this meeting just eight trading days away, it may be worth noting that SPX returns preceding FOMC days in 2022 in which a rate hike occurred have been notably weak...”
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s economists said the U.S. Federal Reserve could bump up interest rates to as high as 5% by March 2023, 25 basis points above its earlier predictions, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon last week said the...
Credit Suisse Shares Are a ‘Steal,' Say New Saudi Backers After Taking 9.9% Stake
Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
Japan Stocks Close at Highest Since Sept. 20; China's Factory Activity Contracts
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday as China factory activity missed expectations, and markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.14% in its final hours of trade while...
It's not often easy to align your investing with your values: Rick Kahler
Aligning your stated values and your spending is something I encourage as part of financial wellness. But it isn’t always easy to do. For example, someone strongly concerned about climate change will likely avoid buying items like bottled water, plastic bags, aerosols, chlorine bleaches, and disposable cutlery. They might drive an electric vehicle. ...
