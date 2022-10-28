ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Two Union County elementary schools on lockdown while police search for suspect

By Kallie Cox
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Two Union County elementary schools were placed on lockdown as police searched for a third suspect following a vehicle pursuit Friday morning where two people were taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Poplin and Sardis Elementary schools were placed into lockdown as a “precautionary measure,” and additional deputies responded to the area, the sheriff’s office said. The lockdown was lifted at 11:50 a.m.

By mid-afternoon Friday, the sheriff’s office said that the third suspect was no longer believed to be in the area, though deputies remained at the schools as a precaution.

A 911 caller reported “multiple male subjects acting suspiciously in a local Monroe neighborhood” in the morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Two of the three suspects were taken into custody.

Neither the crime they are suspected of, nor a description of the third suspect have been released.

“Additional information, including a suspect description, will be released at a later time as this investigation is actively developing,” the sheriff’s office said.

WSOC’s Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and saw police searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road, according to Channel 9.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in this area should immediately call 911, the sheriff’s office said.

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
