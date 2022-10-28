ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

SFA kicks off homecoming festivities with parade

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA kicked off Saturday’s homecoming festivities with a parade through downtown Nacogdoches after Friday’s events were cancelled because of the weather. Many community members came out to show their support for the university and their organizations. Each organization put their own twist on the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Cash Now store in Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
SFA regents review staff, student reports on system affiliation options

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents received feedback on the university’s options for system affiliation presented by four key groups: the student government association, staff council, academic affairs group, and alumni. The board began by expressing appreciation for the time and effort that participants have put...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Trinity County sheriff claims man attempted to take deputy’s gun during welfare check

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A welfare check ended with a Trinity County man arrested Friday afternoon. According to a Facebook post by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, a deputy was conducting a welfare check shortly after noon on Friday, Oct. 28 when the suspect, identified as Myles Christian Jennings allegedly assaulted the deputy and attempted to take their gun. In his post, Wallace claims Jennings was “high on THC” during the incident and that Jennings “is lucky that he is still breathing oxygen after trying to take an officer’s gun.”
TRINITY COUNTY, TX

