Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Diesel spill causes closure on southbound Loop 287 feeder road
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police report a diesel spill has caused the southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road to be shut down. Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line, according to police. Officers on the scene estimate that there...
SFA kicks off homecoming festivities with parade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA kicked off Saturday’s homecoming festivities with a parade through downtown Nacogdoches after Friday’s events were cancelled because of the weather. Many community members came out to show their support for the university and their organizations. Each organization put their own twist on the...
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
SFA regents review staff, student reports on system affiliation options
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents received feedback on the university’s options for system affiliation presented by four key groups: the student government association, staff council, academic affairs group, and alumni. The board began by expressing appreciation for the time and effort that participants have put...
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin Cash Store armed robbery
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a multi-agency manhunt led to the re-arrest of a Houston man who was allegedly caught on video attempting to rob a Cash Store at gunpoint. Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, allegedy attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at...
Diboll’s Leo Sanchez runs away with the ball for a 80-yard touchdown
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - During Thursday’s game against Huntington, Diboll’s Leo Sanchez gets the ball and runs away with it, 80 yards down the field for a touchdown.
Suspect who attacked Lufkin store clerk, escaped custody has been re-arrested
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man accused of trying to rob a Lufkin store and who escaped custody after his arrest has been found after a manhunt. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office says he is back in custody as of 11 p.m. The suspect was believed to be in...
Trinity County sheriff claims man attempted to take deputy’s gun during welfare check
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A welfare check ended with a Trinity County man arrested Friday afternoon. According to a Facebook post by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, a deputy was conducting a welfare check shortly after noon on Friday, Oct. 28 when the suspect, identified as Myles Christian Jennings allegedly assaulted the deputy and attempted to take their gun. In his post, Wallace claims Jennings was “high on THC” during the incident and that Jennings “is lucky that he is still breathing oxygen after trying to take an officer’s gun.”
