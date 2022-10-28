ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

rhinotimes.com

Kennedy Has New Plan For Permanent Supportive Housing

How many times can the Greensboro City Council spend the same $3 million?. The answer to that question according to the report from Director of the Greensboro Housing and Neighborhood Development Department Michelle Kennedy is at least twice. Kennedy gave a report at the City Council work session on Thursday,...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

High Point Wants Your Dangerous Junk But Not Your IRS Forms

Everyone knows that fall is the best time to do spring cleaning and, when it comes to that hard to dispose of waste, the City of High Point is offering a helping hand to its residents. The city will hold its next Household Hazardous Waste disposal event on Saturday, Nov....
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

AG Stein talks opioid settlement millions

Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes leaders discuss long term spending. Mark Willis of the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery is seen explaining the county’s priorities grid. The grid was made by ranking what Surry County residents said were the largest issues facing the county versus what is permissible use of the settlement funds, and what can be accomplished. A copy of the grid was sent back to Raleigh with Stein.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A new Greensboro bargain store offers inflation relief

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation is making it harder for people to afford monthly expenses. According to Moody's Analytics people spent $445 more in September on the same items from a year ago. A new bargain store in Greensboro could help people cut costs locally. Tote Boys held its grand...
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Five displaced after SUV crashes into mobile home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. The driver has now been charged with driving while impaired. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
CARY, NC

