Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Related
rhinotimes.com
Kennedy Has New Plan For Permanent Supportive Housing
How many times can the Greensboro City Council spend the same $3 million?. The answer to that question according to the report from Director of the Greensboro Housing and Neighborhood Development Department Michelle Kennedy is at least twice. Kennedy gave a report at the City Council work session on Thursday,...
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
rhinotimes.com
High Point Wants Your Dangerous Junk But Not Your IRS Forms
Everyone knows that fall is the best time to do spring cleaning and, when it comes to that hard to dispose of waste, the City of High Point is offering a helping hand to its residents. The city will hold its next Household Hazardous Waste disposal event on Saturday, Nov....
North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
Mount Airy News
AG Stein talks opioid settlement millions
Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes leaders discuss long term spending. Mark Willis of the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery is seen explaining the county’s priorities grid. The grid was made by ranking what Surry County residents said were the largest issues facing the county versus what is permissible use of the settlement funds, and what can be accomplished. A copy of the grid was sent back to Raleigh with Stein.
A new Greensboro bargain store offers inflation relief
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation is making it harder for people to afford monthly expenses. According to Moody's Analytics people spent $445 more in September on the same items from a year ago. A new bargain store in Greensboro could help people cut costs locally. Tote Boys held its grand...
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
Caregivers, this is for you! The virtual conference on Nov 4 is free.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's estimated more than 40 million adults are caregivers in some form or fashion. From taking a loved one to doctor appointments here and there, doing their grocery shopping for them weekly or daily being responsible for their care. Whether a little to a lot, chances are, you could use a little help yourself.
A portion of Gate City Blvd in Greensboro is temporarily closed due to excessive traffic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are now back open. Excessive traffic in Greensboro calls for Greensboro police to temporarily close parts of Gate City Boulevard Friday evening, according to police. Greensboro police said they are closing Gate City Boulevard West between Florida St and Grimsley St...
alamancenews.com
“Criminal” records? Most candidates with any record whatsoever have driving infractions
A number of candidates in next month’s election are well acquainted with the criminal justice system – and not just as politicians or government officials, but also as defendants. In fact, charges of one form or another have been filed against more than half of the candidates for...
North Carolina school district will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday. What […]
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
Halloween is when? Does the city or county regulate trick-or-treat times?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What day is Halloween? It seems like a simple question, right? Everyone knows it's October 31, but what they really mean is, what day is trick or treat? When will the kids be going out and when will people be handing out candy?. Halloween 2022 falls...
NC town that was a BLM protest hot spot faces a new First Amendment lawsuit
Plaintiffs say the town’s protest limits, police officers’ orders and the arrests that followed all were unlawful.
WBTV
Five displaced after SUV crashes into mobile home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. The driver has now been charged with driving while impaired. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane...
carolinajournal.com
UNC, NCSU students urge N.C. Supreme Court to allow breach-of-contract suit to proceed
Students from N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill are asking the state Supreme Court to allow their breach-of-contract lawsuit to move forward. Students Joseph Lannan and Landry Kuehn seek refunds of student fees paid for services their schools failed to provide during COVID-19 campus shutdowns. Students from North Carolina’s flagship...
iredellfreenews.com
Union Grove teen earns prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award for tackling pressing issues
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Union Grove resident Sydney Hart has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. Hart, a member of Girl Scout Troop 10332, partnered with the Union Grove Elementary School principal, staff and students...
WSLS
Food Lion Feeds joins customers in donating $66,000 for hurricane relief efforts
SALISBURY, N.C. – Food Lion Feeds joined forces with Food Lion customers to donate $66,000 to the American Red Cross for disaster relief after Hurricane Ian. A $30,000 Food Lion Feeds donation was added to donations made by customers at the register from Oct. 5 through Oct. 18. “The...
Alamance County breaking-and-entering investigation leads detectives to Missouri
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — An investigation into a vehicle break-in led Alamance County detectives’ attention far away from North Carolina. On Aug. 4, Alamance County deputies came to a park on the 5500 block of Church Road near Saxaphaw after getting a report of a vehicle break-in At the scene, the victim told deputies […]
cbs17
1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
Comments / 0