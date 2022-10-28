ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Turner announce new plans for historic Riverside General Hospital site

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF) officials and health experts provided updates on the multimillion-dollar renovation project at the historic Riverside General Hospital, which will reportedly house Harris Public Health and other vital health-related services. According to a news release,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

NICU babies at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital join the Halloween Spirit

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The staff and volunteers at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital had a little dress-up time with the newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “We’re helping create a sense of normalcy for the families and helping them make positive memories,” nursing director of the NICU Angela Koerner says. “This is extremely important because it builds that bond between the family and the baby.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel November 2022 Official Contest Rules

General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Kiri, the hip-hop bunny!

Meet Kiri, a soft little bunny ready to hop into your heart. Kiri is quite the stunner. Sleek black fur contrasts with fluffy white, almost making it look like she’s wearing a suit. Her most distinctive feature is her eyes. She has heterochromia, a state of having two different...

