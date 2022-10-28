Read full article on original website
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Man shot to death by ex-girlfriend’s son during domestic dispute in NW Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man was reportedly shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s son following a domestic violence dispute on Monday morning in northwest Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place at approximately 6:20 a.m. Gonzalez says deputies originally received a call from...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects out on bond after being charged for entering Houston night club with firearms, docs show
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged after entering inside a Houston nigh club with fire arms, according to charging documents. Kameran Jean-Marie, 19, and Xavier Johnson, 20, have both been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and booked into the Harris County Jail. The incident was reported Sunday...
Click2Houston.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound to the face behind SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed behind an apartment building in southeast Houston early Sunday, according to Houston Police. It happened in the 9800 block of Hollock Street near the Gulf Freeway at around 1:45 a.m. Police said the man, believed to...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for kidnapping suspect after chase, crash in Magnolia, HCSO says
MAGNOLIA, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a search was underway overnight in Magnolia Monday for one of two suspects accused of a possible kidnapping. HCSO responded to a call about an aggravated kidnapping around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they...
Click2Houston.com
Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
Click2Houston.com
2 simultaneous robberies at Walmart set chain reaction, ending with deputy opening fire on suspect in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
Three suspects have been detained after a robbery leads to a chain of events in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to an aggravated robbery call at a Walmart in the 13000 block of Tomball Parkway. Officials say that while deputies...
Click2Houston.com
Catalytic converter thieves thwarted by constables in Walmart parking lot in Spring
SPRING, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office say they were able to thwart multiple suspects from stealing catalytic converters from a Walmart on Sunday. Officials say the situation took place in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
Click2Houston.com
League City man who gunned down wife in front of family on Thanksgiving in 2019 sentenced to 30 years
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A League City man who brutally shot and killed his wife in front of their family on Thanksgiving three years ago could possibly spend the next three decades behind bars, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. On Friday, a Galveston County district...
Click2Houston.com
Deputy injured in DWI crash urges good Samaritans to check on at-fault driver before losing consciousness, authorities say
TOMBALL, Texas – A deputy who was injured in a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver told good Samaritans who arrived at the scene to help the driver of the other vehicle rather than checking on him, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened...
Click2Houston.com
8-vehicle crash on Gulf Freeway at Telephone Road causing traffic delays, authorities say
HOUSTON – A major crash on the Gulf Freeway at Telephone Road is the cause of major traffic delays Monday morning, according to authorities. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, a crash involving eight vehicles occurred on Gulf Freeway northbound at Telephone Road. Drivers are urged to...
Click2Houston.com
Authorities host event to discuss gun safety and importance of keeping weapons out of children’s hands
HOUSTON – After a series of tragedies this year involving youth and guns, Houston police officers are making sure parents know what needs to be done to keep firearms out of their hands. On Sunday, the Houston Police Department held an event at Eastwood Park and invited families to...
Click2Houston.com
2 trapped passengers rescued after accident in Bunker Hill Village, officials say
BUNKER HILL VILLAGE, Texas – Officials say two passengers had to be rescued after a severe vehicle collision west of Houston on Saturday. According to Village Fire Department, the accident happened on Taylorcrest in the City of Bunkerhill around 1:06 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say upon arrival, a minivan...
Click2Houston.com
Neighborhood nuisance: Big rig trucks a big headache for west Harris County subdivision
WEST HARRIS COUNTY – In the peaceful, family neighborhood of Highland Creek Estates, near FM529, big anger and frustration is growing amongst homeowners over big rig trucks parking all over this subdivision at all hours of the day and night. ”You’ve got these drivers coming in here parking their...
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Experience the Galápagos Islands with KPRC 2 and the Houston Zoo through pictures
In less than six months, a one-of-a-kind Galápagos Islands habitat will open at the Houston Zoo. Ahead of the April 2023 opening, KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez got to travel to the Islands with team members from the Houston Zoo to learn about the animals and to meet the people working to save them.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Turner announce new plans for historic Riverside General Hospital site
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF) officials and health experts provided updates on the multimillion-dollar renovation project at the historic Riverside General Hospital, which will reportedly house Harris Public Health and other vital health-related services. According to a news release,...
Click2Houston.com
NICU babies at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital join the Halloween Spirit
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The staff and volunteers at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital had a little dress-up time with the newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “We’re helping create a sense of normalcy for the families and helping them make positive memories,” nursing director of the NICU Angela Koerner says. “This is extremely important because it builds that bond between the family and the baby.”
Click2Houston.com
🔒Obsessed with this Astros sari, an out-of-this world Baby Orbit and pups with serious Halloween style: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions
HOUSTON – In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel November 2022 Official Contest Rules
General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Kiri, the hip-hop bunny!
Meet Kiri, a soft little bunny ready to hop into your heart. Kiri is quite the stunner. Sleek black fur contrasts with fluffy white, almost making it look like she’s wearing a suit. Her most distinctive feature is her eyes. She has heterochromia, a state of having two different...
