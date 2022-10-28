ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

Comments / 3

Davona Anna Knese-lady
2d ago

I wish they would fix the speed limit sign on 7 south when you are heading into bergman just before the school there is a caution "speed limit ahead 45" sign but the the next actual speed limit sign says 35 then directly after is the school 25 mph sign so during school hours people aren't slowing down fast enough and the very1st sign is incorrect it should say "SPEED LIMIT AHEAD 35" NOT 45. I hope someone sees this post and corrects it.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Branson, Mo. Public Works Department hosting citywide fall cleanup

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson will hold its fall cleanup starting Monday. This is a service the city offers at no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that trash haulers do not typically pick up to help keep the Branson community clean. Branson’s...
BRANSON, MO
KHBS

Residents say recently completed Rogers intersection is too dangerous

ROGERS, Ark. — Residents are speaking out about what they’re calling an extremely dangerous intersection in Benton County, an intersection that was recently improved. “It’s a huge safety concern, and it really increases the risk of my family or my loved ones or friends to get in a car accident," said Bentonville resident Aaron Harley.
ROGERS, AR
KYTV

Branson police chief, sergeant on paid leave following investigation

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson reports its police chief and a sergeant are on paid administrative leave. The city manager says Chief Jeff Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray are on leave pending a human resources investigation. An outside agency is overseeing the investigation. City leaders have not revealed anything that led to the investigation but only said it is a personnel matter.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A mapping error led to early voting changes for voters in Marion County Precinct 7. Believed to be a result of the 2020 census, Precinct 7 was not correctly marked as being inside the city limits of Bull Shoals, and ballots did not include municipal races. Earlier voters are voting on a Precinct 8 ballot consisting of the correct city races.
MARION COUNTY, AR
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
COLUMBUS, KS
KYTV

Searchers recover body of missing fisherman in Table Rock Lake

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County, Ark. searchers have recovered the body of a fisherman reported missing for a week. Emergency personnel says the man from Green Forest disappeared on October 21 while fishing. Searchers found his body in the Long Creek area. They recovered the body in six feet of water.
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Public intoxication leads to felony battery charges for Boone County man

A Boone County man has been charged with assault and battery after resisting arrest. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called to a location on South Ash Street at the beginning of October for an intoxicated male, identified as 36-year-old Justin Grant, who had been kicked out of the vehicle he was riding in.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after Rogers woman found

ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Rogers police say the woman has been located. Original Story: The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person. RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital...
ROGERS, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Police Chief, Sergeant placed on administrative leave

The city of Branson has placed Police Chief Jeff Matthews and another officer on administrative leave. City Administrator Cathy Stepp confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative leave. “On Tuesday, October 25, both the chief and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative...
BRANSON, MO
talkbusiness.net

Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers

Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
ROGERS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy