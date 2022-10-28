ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market hosts first Halloween event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time, the Mississippi Farmers Market hosted a Halloween extravaganza. The event featured food, live music and over 30 vendors. Kids were able to get their faces painted and could participate in a costume contest. A variety of items were sold, so there was something for everyone. “We’ve had […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Trick-or-treating held at Trick Street in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in Ridgeland celebrated Halloween a little early at Township Colony on Saturday. The rain didn’t keep kids from dressing up in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treating at this year’s Trick Street. Kids of all ages were excited to grab candy and other sweet treats from shop owners. Some stores also […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Board to be established for LeFleur East Business Improvement District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The next step for the LeFleur East Business Improvement District is the establishment of a board to oversee the funds for the district. The Northside Sun reported business leader Warren Speed will chair the board and will be responsible for asking leaders in the district to volunteer to serve. LeFleur East […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

A Century of Service: Mississippi accounting firm credits dedication to clients for 100 years of success

What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours. The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson firefighters battle overnight blaze

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called to a house fire early Monday. A house on Charleston Drive near Marydale Drive went up in flames just before 4 a.m. Several firetrucks and investigators were at the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the house had burned in the...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students

JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Meet Jaden Ford: A young man with a mighty voice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News met Jaden Ford earlier this month at a Jackson neighborhood National Night Out. Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted the outdoor event, and Jaden was busy helping to set up the event. One of our reporters asked him why he thought this crime prevention program was so important. […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

FACES OF THE FLOODS: 91-year-old South Delta man reflects on lifetime of running from water

When Fitler native Percy Chocolate is asked how many floods he’s lived through in the South Mississippi Delta, his answer is, “All of them.”. Born in 1931 and now a healthy 91 years old, he’s not far off from the truth. The only flood he missed is the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. What floods he didn’t see with his own eyes, now clouded with age, his parents and grandparents — and great-grandparents — saw in their lifetimes on the same plot of land where Chocolate was born and raised.
FITLER, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Business construction making progress in Clinton

The fall should see the reopening of a popular breakfast spot in Clinton, while the spring should bring a new business which will offer freshly-made food and a fill-up for cars, too. And there’s roast beef in the city’s future, as well. Clinton’s Waffle House plans to reopen...
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River. They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel. Additional closures may...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

$40M medical marijuana growing operation has taken root in Canton

CANTON, Miss. — Mississippi's medical marijuana program has ramped up substantially in the past few months, with growers starting to harvest the first plants that patients can legally consume. During a news briefing Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said provisional licenses have been issued to 138 dispensaries,...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. supervisors could determine future of 182-acre housing project next month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of a 182-acre housing development known as Tinnin Estates could be determined at Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting early next month. District 2 Supervisor David Archie said the board will likely take up a request to rezone the property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to R-1A residential estates at its first meeting in November.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Governor extends Jackson’s State of Emergency due to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced that he is extending the State of Emergency in Jackson until November 22 amid the city’s water crisis. Reeves made the announcement in a statement that was released on Friday, October 28. He said since the State of Emergency was first issued on August 30, the […]
JACKSON, MS

