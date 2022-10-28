Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Bristol Press
Lancers use defense to leads to victory over Plainville
The Bristol Eastern Lancers have registered back-to-back wins for the first time this season as their defense carried them to a 35-6 victory over the Plainville Blue Devils Friday night. Entering the week, Bristol Eastern coach Anthony Julius said in order for the team to be successful they would have...
Bristol Press
Central loses to Middletown, ensures first losing season since 2013
MIDDLETOWN – Bristol Central’s defensive struggles continued Friday night as the Rams dropped their fifth straight game 34-20. Although there were some bright spots on offense, the Rams were again burned by the big play, giving up three touchdowns of ten yards or more. “I think we are...
Defense lagging behind in early going
STORRS — The UConn women’s basketball team is much different than it was a season ago, but one thing about the Huskies’ preparation for the upcoming campaign remained the same. For the second consecutive year, UConn coach Geno Auriemma has opted to have one closed scrimmage against...
milfordmirror.com
Jim Calhoun to have University of Saint Joseph gym named for him
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UConn has Jim Calhoun Way. Now, the University of Saint Joseph will have Jim Calhoun Gym. Or, more accurately, James A. Calhoun Gymnasium. USJ will officially name its basketball gym after the Hall of Fame coach, who came out...
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
Bristol Press
Virginia M. (Leveillee) Masotti
Virginia M. (Leveillee) Masotti, 91, of Bristol, widow of Michael Masotti, Jr.,a decorated Korean war veteran, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022. Born on Sept. 10, 1931 in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Phaneuf) Leveillee. Virginia was a stay-at-home mom for the...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Students Show Steep Losses in Math and Reading, According Harvard Study
Students in grades 3 to 8 lost on average about 7 months of learning in mathematics, and 4 ½ months of reading instruction in Connecticut between 2019 and 2022, according to newly released data by the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard. Those losses were most notable in districts with high numbers of low-income students.
Bristol Press
Parents, educators gather at Bristol Eastern High School to get an overview of redistricting process
BRISTOL – Parents and educators gathered at Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening to get an overview of details surrounding the Bristol Public Schools redistricting process in league with its BPS Reimagining 2023 plan. The Reimagining Plan was developed beginning in 2019 and 2020 and included months of intensive...
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the Trip
Day Pond State Park is one of Colchester, Connecticut’s most cherished treasures – it’s beautiful and there’s so much to do here. If you are looking to plan the perfect day at Day Pond or you’re curious about what there is to do here, this article is for you.
darientimes.com
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
SCSU faculty wrong in their reaction to Southington high school race issue
It is not an established fact that America today is systemically racist, favoring whites over people of other races, and that all whites are complicit in this.
Bristol Press
Weekend papers delivered Monday due to printer issue; E-Edition available this weekend
BRISTOL -- Due to a printer issue, Saturday and Sunday’s Bristol Press will be delivered Monday. The E-Edition will be available for everyone this weekend.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Work to Repair Water Main Break in East Hartford
Crews are working to repair a water main break in East Hartford on Sunday. Officials said there was an 8 inch water main break on Bedford Avenue. Cones can be seen surrounding a hole in the road at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Dunham Lane. Water also appears to...
Martin Readies 1 Last Bridge To Nature
Before he moves on from his city job next week, Martin Torresquintero is hustling to finish one last bridge to connect New Haveners to an overlooked nature wonderland. Torresquintero (pictured above) has been building those physical and metaphorical bridges for 24 years as the parks department’s outdoor adventures coordinator and park ranger supervisor.
I’m Sorry, That Escalated Quickly West Hartford’s JAR + Bar
West Hartford is one of the best destinations in Connecticut for food lovers, there are hundreds of diverse restaurants serving every cuisine that you can think of. Sadly, there's one less place to enjoy great food at the moment, and it came as a surprise. JAR + Bar (Just Another...
‘Honor and Respect’ to walk 16 miles to honor fallen Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Honor and Respect LLC will walk 16 miles on Sunday to honor the fallen Bristol police officers who were killed earlier this month. Honor and Respect LLC, a charity organization dedicated to the service men and women serving overseas, is a “virtual wall of honor and respect for those who are […]
eastoncourier.news
Harry & the Lady in White
Harry O’Connor had just completed a thirteen day stretch without a day’s rest at the Chance-Vought aircraft plant in Stratford. In was mid-October of 1943 and the plant was churning out F4U Corsairs for the Navy. That aircraft was proving to be a vital weapon in turning the tide against the Japanese in the battle for supremacy in the air in the Pacific Theater. O’Connor was the foreman of a mostly female crew of assemblers who installed the six M2 Browning machine guns in the folding wings of the aircraft. He worked the second shift of the around-the-clock operation and had put in six double shifts during the past two weeks. He was exhausted and ready for three days with his wife and young children back in Easton.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
Eyewitness News
Over a dozen catalytic converters stolen overnight from U-Haul business
A local auto company is urging residents to use caution and keep in mind the “Move Over” law when you see someone pulled over. Meriden man charged with murder following deadly shooting, crash in Southington. Updated: 20 hours ago. A shooting and deadly crash that closed a portion...
