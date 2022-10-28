Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
Steve Spurrier makes surprising comments about Tennessee
As both a quarterback at Florida and head coach at South Carolina, Steve Spurrier has a long and successful history against Tennessee. He won eight SEC East titles during those two stints and never missed an opportunity to troll the Volunteers. Despite all of that, Spurrier, who is a Johnson...
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss
Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the return of D'Andre Swift from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries, Williams still led the Lions' backfield in carries, doubling up his teammate in that category. It was also Williams who saw a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities he parlayed into touchdowns, with the versatile veteran going in from seven yards and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The fact he also had a solid role in the passing game made it a rewarding all-around afternoon for Williams despite a complementary role, and he'll look to make a big impact in a Week 9 home showdown against his former Packers squad.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
ESPN FPI Update: Ducks hold second-highest chance to make CFP in Pac-12
It’s been a long season of intrigue and speculation when it comes to predicting which teams are going to make it into the College Football Playoff, and which squads are going to be left on the outside looking in. We’ve spent most of the season here at Ducks Wire checking in with the ESPN Football Power Index after every game, looking to see where the FPI slots Oregon in the national race, and what percent chance they give the Ducks to get into the playoff. Finally, on Tuesday evening, we will get the clearest picture we’ve had yet, with the first...
CBS Sports
Titans' Rashad Weaver: Won't play Sunday
Weaver (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Weaver played a season-low 41 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps in Week 7 and was unable to practice during Week 8 prep due a back issue. The extent of his injury remains unclear, but the second-year linebacker will turn his focus on trying to suit up in Week 9. The Titans already have two outside linebackers on IR, so they'll be extremely thin on pass rushers against Houston.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8
Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
Tennessee-Kentucky football pregame social media buzz
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9. Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN). Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida...
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Missouri: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The South Carolina Gamecocks haven't won a game against the Missouri Tigers since Oct. 6 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. USC and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Tennessee jumps Georgia in CBS Sports 131 ahead of pivotal SEC East showdown
While the traditional polls didn't make many changes at the top of the updated college football rankings, our experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports have made yet another alteration to the top three in the CBS Sports 131. After an impressive 44-6 win against Kentucky in Week 9, Tennessee has jumped Georgia for the No. 2 spot behind top-ranked Ohio State.
atozsports.com
Vols WR Cedric Tillman sends message to fans amid latest news
According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman has practiced at “full speed” all week and has been cleared to play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Tillman, the leading returning wide receiver in the SEC entering the 2022 season,...
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Camp: Gets call to active roster
Houston elevated Camp from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Camp joined the Texans' practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, so it's possible Camp gets involved offensively, though he's still unlikely to crack fantasy relevance.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: USC, Ole Miss jump back into top 10 in college football rankings
USC and Ole Miss returned to the top 10 of the Coaches Poll on Sunday after road wins over conference foes in Week 9. The Trojans came in at No. 9 after their 45-37 win at Arizona in which quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Ole Miss landed at No. 10 after rushing for 390 yards in a 31-28 win at Texas A&M.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
CBS Sports
Titans' Nate Davis: Ready to return
Davis (foot) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans. Davis missed two consecutive games with the foot injury, but he'll return after logging limited practices throughout the week. He should return to his typical role as the Titans' top right guard.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double on his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The former Blazers guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns when he scored 17 points while shooting 6-for-19, and now he's scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Solid numbers in Week 8 win
Jefferson brought in six of eight targets for 98 yards in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Jefferson co-led the Vikings in receptions and paced the team in both yardage and targets, but he had an almost quiet performance by his lofty standards against a Cardinals defense that's proven adept at slowing down top receivers all season. The third-year star saw his three-game streak of 100-yard performances snapped in the process, albeit barely, but he'll have a solid opportunity to get back over the century mark against a Commanders defense that's given up plenty of chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8
Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
CBS Sports
Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. Last week, Texas Tech turned the game against the West...
