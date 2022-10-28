ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss

Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the return of D'Andre Swift from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries, Williams still led the Lions' backfield in carries, doubling up his teammate in that category. It was also Williams who saw a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities he parlayed into touchdowns, with the versatile veteran going in from seven yards and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The fact he also had a solid role in the passing game made it a rewarding all-around afternoon for Williams despite a complementary role, and he'll look to make a big impact in a Week 9 home showdown against his former Packers squad.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation

Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN FPI Update: Ducks hold second-highest chance to make CFP in Pac-12

It’s been a long season of intrigue and speculation when it comes to predicting which teams are going to make it into the College Football Playoff, and which squads are going to be left on the outside looking in. We’ve spent most of the season here at Ducks Wire checking in with the ESPN Football Power Index after every game, looking to see where the FPI slots Oregon in the national race, and what percent chance they give the Ducks to get into the playoff. Finally, on Tuesday evening, we will get the clearest picture we’ve had yet, with the first...
EUGENE, OR
CBS Sports

Titans' Rashad Weaver: Won't play Sunday

Weaver (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Weaver played a season-low 41 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps in Week 7 and was unable to practice during Week 8 prep due a back issue. The extent of his injury remains unclear, but the second-year linebacker will turn his focus on trying to suit up in Week 9. The Titans already have two outside linebackers on IR, so they'll be extremely thin on pass rushers against Houston.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries

Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8

Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
atozsports.com

Vols WR Cedric Tillman sends message to fans amid latest news

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman has practiced at “full speed” all week and has been cleared to play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Tillman, the leading returning wide receiver in the SEC entering the 2022 season,...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Texans' Jalen Camp: Gets call to active roster

Houston elevated Camp from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Camp joined the Texans' practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, so it's possible Camp gets involved offensively, though he's still unlikely to crack fantasy relevance.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday

Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Titans' Nate Davis: Ready to return

Davis (foot) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans. Davis missed two consecutive games with the foot injury, but he'll return after logging limited practices throughout the week. He should return to his typical role as the Titans' top right guard.
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points

McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double on his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The former Blazers guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns when he scored 17 points while shooting 6-for-19, and now he's scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Solid numbers in Week 8 win

Jefferson brought in six of eight targets for 98 yards in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Jefferson co-led the Vikings in receptions and paced the team in both yardage and targets, but he had an almost quiet performance by his lofty standards against a Cardinals defense that's proven adept at slowing down top receivers all season. The third-year star saw his three-game streak of 100-yard performances snapped in the process, albeit barely, but he'll have a solid opportunity to get back over the century mark against a Commanders defense that's given up plenty of chunk plays through the air this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8

Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

