rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Possible Shooting 802 18th st victim On The East Side
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Possible Injuries, On The East Side
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting Victim Saturday In Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a major scene in Rockford. (Shooting Incident/Accident)
WIFR
Suspect in custody accused of killing 21-year-old man in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody after he was charged for the shooting and killing of a 21-year-old adult male at Auburn Manor apartments in Rockford Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, from Chicago has been taken into custody in the 4500 block of...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County, Avoid The Area
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Stabbing Victim in Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major Accident Involving A Police Chase With An Alleged Murder Suspect
WIFR
Highspeed chase in Winnebago County ends deadly in Dekalb County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A highspeed chase Saturday that started in Winnebago County ends in Dekalb County with a rollover crash that kills the passenger of the car being chased. According to Dekalb County investigators, deputies were responding to the area of Twombly Rd. to assist the Winnebago County...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Serious Accident At Viaduct, Multiple Injuries, Avoid The Area
Madison police investigate weapons offense on east side, three people injured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a weapons offense left three people injured on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident arose from a disturbance that began at a...
nbc15.com
MPD investigating weapons violation in Madison’s East Side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a weapons violation that occurred early Saturday morning in Madison’s East Side. Police said the weapons violation occurred in the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street. Three people were treated at local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, according to MPD. The incident is allegedly a result of a disturbance that began at a gathering inside a house.
nbc15.com
Lafayette Co: Woman arrested after rollover crash while intoxicated
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old Platteville woman was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly losing control of her vehicle while driving intoxicated, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office said. Lafayette Co. officials say the woman was going westbound on Truman Road in Belmont Township when she allegedly lost control of...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Three People Transported To Hospital After Accident, Two Were Children
Aurora man faces charges following domestic disturbance
CHICAGO - An Aurora man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted two people. Batavia police say on Thursday around 8:19 a.m., Miguel Reyes-Garcia, 33, entered a home in the 400 block of Mill Street in South Elgin. Reyes-Garcia entered the home without permission and...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Rockford Business Has Been Burglarized
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Police Are Investigating An Early Morning Shooting Incident
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Robberies, Rapes, Shooting Incidents, Etc… Near The Downtown Area
WIFR
Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adult male is shot with life threatening injuries at Auburn Manor at the intersection of Auburn St. and N Johnston Ave, in Rockford, according to Rockford police. Police are advising residents to avoid the area at this time as they investigate. More details to come.
Madison police arrest or cite 20 people downtown during Halloween celebrations
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison may have canceled Freakfest this year, but that didn’t stop people from gathering downtown Saturday to celebrate Halloween weekend. Madison police said thousands of costumed people filled out the streets, and issues were kept to a minimum. Police said they arrested or cited 20 people Saturday evening and into early Sunday in the...
