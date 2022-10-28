Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Strafford rallies to beat rival Fair Grove in Class 2 state quarterfinals
Fueled by an iron will and soaring confidence, the Strafford Lady Indians are headed back to the state volleyball championships in Cape Girardeau. Strafford prevailed 3-2 over Fair Grove (22-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 15-12) on Saturday in an epic Class 2 quarterfinal showdown. The victory sends Strafford to state for...
Ozark Sports Zone
Kickapoo boys XC looking to defend state title after winning Class 5 District 2 championship
NIXA – The course was different, but the results were the same. Kickapoo’s boys and girls teams were once again the top area performers at the Class 5 District 2 cross country meet on Saturday morning at Inman Intermediate School, the event’s new home. Led by another...
kmaland.com
Missouri State Softball Scoreboard: Saturday, October 29th
(KMAland) -- The Missouri State Softball Tournament came to a close in Springfield. Check out the full rundown from Saturday below. Fatima 16 Chillicothe 14 (8 innings)
Ozark Sports Zone
District Quarterfinal Football Rewind
What were some of the biggest stories and top players from the district quarterfinal round of the football season? What are some of the best matchups of the second round of the playoffs? Jordan Burton breaks it all down below. Big Man on Campus: Ramone Green, Nixa Senior. Green made...
Ozark Sports Zone
Willard gets first win with 43-29 district win at Neosho
There was a little more celebration on the Willard sideline than you’d typically see in the first round of district play. Head coach Frank Tristan was even doused with a cooler full of water. But a shorthanded Tigers team earned it after winning 43-29 at Neosho on Friday night...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears dominate Western Illinois on Homecoming
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State racked up 597 yards of total offense and scored on its first 10 possessions of the game to rout visiting Western Illinois, 64-14, here Saturday. It marked the most points scored by the Bears in a game since 1992 (vs. Washburn) and the most against a Division I foe since 1991 (vs. Indiana State).
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
“Onward Upward” campaign raises $274 million for Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Actor John Goodman arrived in Springfield Saturday to celebrate raising hundreds of millions of dollars for scholarships and facilities improvements at Missouri State University, his alma mater. The John Goodman Amphitheater opened last week and is open for all students at Missouri State to use. It’s just one of the ways funds will […]
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
Mountain Grove boy loses balloons, gets a gift from stranger 500 miles away
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — It was Kason Johnson’s eighth birthday. As he was walking with his mother to the family car, he suffered an all-too-common accident many people experience around his age: he lost his balloons. Up and away they went, flying from the town of Mountain Grove, Missouri, never to be seen by Kason […]
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich History
Ozark, Mo. - The Historic River District is located in the heart of Ozark, Missouri, along the Finley River, between Springfield and Branson. According to the nonprofit's official website, the organization aims to preserve the "past, present, and future heart" of the Ozark community. Their official mission is to "build community, celebrate history, maintain the small-town charm, and promote economic vitality in Downtown Ozark."
KYTV
POWER OUTAGE: Emergency crews, CU, responding after car wrecks into utility pole in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several people are currently without power in west Springfield after a car hit a utility pole. The crash happened near the intersection of S Meteor Avenue and W Mt. Vernon Street around 12:30 p.m. According to Lt. Heather Anderson, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
KYTV
Capybara pups born at Dickerson Park Zoo
Springfield, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo South America keepers and staff welcomed a litter of four capybara pups on October 19. Sunday morning, almost two weeks since their birth, the babies will have access to the outside viewing yard. “They may not choose to explore the outdoors just yet,...
Cassville man dies in MO 76 crash with semi
A fatal crash on MO 76 Highway claims the life of a 28-year-old Cassville man.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Safest Springfield, MO Neighborhoods
Springfield, Missouri, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Many areas are known for being safe and family-friendly. Hammons Field, Springfield, MO. The home of the Springfield Cardinals minor league baseball team.By Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flickr, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
ozarksalive.com
Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1
TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.
WWII Veteran laid to rest in Missouri after 79 years
A Missouri man is being recognized with full military honors Thursday -- after not being identified for decades.
