CBS Austin
2 displaced after S Austin house fire
Two people are displaced after their home in south Austin caught fire Sunday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 500 block of Sheraton Avenue. The fire was contained to the garage. No injuries were reported. ALSO | AFD responds to apartment fire in North Austin;...
CBS Austin
Robberies and property crime going down, Local locksmith sees more people securing homes
AUSTIN, Texas — Robberies and property crime are on a downward trend in Austin and across the country. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 Crime in the Nation report earlier this month which shows crime stayed consistent from 2020 to 2021. Cothron's Safe & Lock which is...
CBS Austin
Big push to get voters out to polls heightened with Sanders visit
Election Day is 10 days away. Saturday kicked off the first weekend of early voting. To encourage Texans to get out and vote, Senator Bernie Sanders joined former Austin City Council member and Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35 Greg Casar to make a few stops across the state.
CBS Austin
Beto O'Rourke, Greg Abbott rally voters to polls during early voting
Beto O’Rourke arrived to cheers Friday in Austin, Where he greeted early voters in this eleventh hour push to turn out his base. “And I am so glad to be back in Austin and to see so many people coming out to vote early, they're not dissuaded by the weather,” O’Rourke told CBS Austin. “They're coming out to make sure that we get change in this state that we restore a woman's right to make decisions about her own body.”
CBS Austin
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 in NE Austin
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the northbound lane of N I-35 between La Posada Drive and East Anderson Lane. ALSO | Man...
CBS Austin
APD SWAT call ends with suspect in custody, abducted victim recovered in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a SWAT call to a residence in East Austin ended with the suspect surrendering without incident and the victim of an alleged abduction recovered early Sunday morning. Police officer Andrew Horn said during a media briefing that at 9:57 p.m. a...
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
CBS Austin
Police arrest robbery suspect they say targeted non-English speakers in North Austin
A man who was connected to over a dozen violent robberies in North Austin over the course of a month has been arrested, according to police. The Austin Police Department said 34-year-old Brian Degrate was involved in at least 16 incidents in which he targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. The robberies took place on Northgate Boulevard, West Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.
CBS Austin
Man dies after being shot in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was shot and killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning. Police said an officer heard shots being fired in the area of 600 block of E 7th Street at around 4:54 a.m. The officer...
CBS Austin
Police searching for suspect involved in overnight attempted kidnapping
Police are searching for a suspect who was involved in an attempted kidnapping early Sunday morning. The University of Texas Police Department said officers with the Austin Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Nueces Street sometime after 4 a.m. ALSO | APD SWAT call ends with suspect in...
CBS Austin
Babies celebrate Halloween early in NICU at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas
Some of Austin’s youngest residents celebrated their first Halloween from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas. Over 70 babies dressed up in a variety of costumes. Some dressed up as animals and pumpkins, while others dressed up like princesses. ALSO...
CBS Austin
Suspect dead after shooting turned SWAT situation in Burnet
A suspect involved in a shooting that culminated in a SWAT situation in Burnet Friday evening is dead, according to city officials. The Burnet Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of East Elm Street. The call reported that there were shots fired and the suspect was seen outside.
CBS Austin
One dead, one injured after rollover collision in NE Austin
One person is dead and another is injured after a rollover crash involving two vehicles in northeast Austin Sunday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Medics responded to 1015 E Yager Ln. at 9:33 p.m. An adult patient was pinned in the vehicle when EMS arrived. After extricating the person,...
CBS Austin
Austin FC fans watch 'Cinderella season' come to an end
AUSTIN, Texas — It wasn’t a win for Austin FC this time around, but it was still a big day for soccer fans in Austin Sunday. Austin FC faced top-seeded Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference finals. The game was played in Los Angeles, but that didn’t...
