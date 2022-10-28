Beto O’Rourke arrived to cheers Friday in Austin, Where he greeted early voters in this eleventh hour push to turn out his base. “And I am so glad to be back in Austin and to see so many people coming out to vote early, they're not dissuaded by the weather,” O’Rourke told CBS Austin. “They're coming out to make sure that we get change in this state that we restore a woman's right to make decisions about her own body.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO