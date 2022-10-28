ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Failed Guv Candidate Convicted of Murdering 12-Year-Old Jonelle Matthews

Steve Pankey was convicted on Monday in the 1984 murder of 12-year-old Colorado girl Jonelle Matthews. Pankey, who attempted to run for governor of Idaho in 2014 and 2018, was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. Jonelle went missing from her Greeley home after a Christmas concert in December 1984 and was one of the first missing kids to be featured on the back of a milk carton. Her remains were found in July 2019 by oil workers in Weld County. Her cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head. Monday’s verdict comes...
GREELEY, CO
KTVZ

4 airport workers fall ill at LAX from apparent gas leak

A terminal at Los Angeles International Airport has been cleared and deemed safe after an apparent gas leak that sickened four people in Terminal 8, according to a tweet from the airport. The four people hurt in the incident Monday were all airport employees, according to an update provided by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

Homestead mother overjoyed after learning kidnapped son found safe in Canada

MIAMI - MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department reports that 6-year-old, Jorge "Jojo" Morales, an autistic young boy from Homestead reportedly kidnapped by his non-custodial father, has been recovered in Canada. Jorge Gabriel Morales and Lilliam Pena Morales have been taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.  The boy was found in good health and unharmed.Jojo's mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "I don't think I have ever been this happy. I mean since the birth of my son I don't think I have ever had a day like this. It's only going to be topped when I hug...
HOMESTEAD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy