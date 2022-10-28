Steve Pankey was convicted on Monday in the 1984 murder of 12-year-old Colorado girl Jonelle Matthews. Pankey, who attempted to run for governor of Idaho in 2014 and 2018, was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. Jonelle went missing from her Greeley home after a Christmas concert in December 1984 and was one of the first missing kids to be featured on the back of a milk carton. Her remains were found in July 2019 by oil workers in Weld County. Her cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head. Monday’s verdict comes...

