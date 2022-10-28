Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
QUEST LGBTQ+ Music & Arts festival showcases Shreveport talent
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ShrevePride is hosting its first annual QUEST LGBTQ+ Music and Arts festival!. The event is taking place at Seventh Tap Brewing Project. Attendees have a chance to catch some musical appearances, stand-up comedy and more. “The whole idea is that we craft a place where it...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier homes dressed to kill for Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Creepy and kooky homes in the Shreveport-Bossier area are showing their Halloween spirit. These homes went all out to bring spooky fun to their communities. We checked out a few of the best-decorated neighborhoods to show you the homes with impressive displays. We visited these...
ktalnews.com
BBQ cook-off competition between Shreveport first responders
The North Shreveport Business Association hosted its annual Heroes BBQ Cook-off. BBQ cook-off competition between Shreveport first …. The North Shreveport Business Association hosted its annual Heroes BBQ Cook-off. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this …. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?
KSLA
Remembering Hannah Pham
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Support is pouring in for University of Arkansas student Hannah Pham. The Shreveport native died earlier this week. She graduated this year from Loyola College Prep. Those that knew her at the school say they are in mourning. “We are devastated at the loss of our...
KTBS
Mario Chavez shares his vision for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mario Chavez is a No Party candidate running for the Shreveport mayor's seat. His plan moving forward if elected is fighting crime, cleaning up the community, and customer service. Chavez was elected as Caddo Parish's first Latino Commissioner. He is currently in his second term. Chavez sat...
Bossier City, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Huntington High School football team will have a game with Bossier High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KSLA
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is kicking off
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The annual Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is returning with amazing specials from some of the best restaurants in the metro area. On Oct. 30, the annual week-long food event is launching with The Sampler brunch being held at Louisiana Daiquiri, located at 1881 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
ktalnews.com
In-depth Coverage of the Taylor Parker Sentencing Trial
Brittany Defran and Carolyn Roy discuss the most recent week of the Taylor Parker Sentencing Trial. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in October after cutting a baby from Reagan Hancock's womb. In-depth Coverage of the Taylor Parker Sentencing …. Brittany Defran and Carolyn Roy discuss the most recent...
ktalnews.com
First responders face-off for BBQ bragging rights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon. “We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.
KSLA
Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crumbl Cookies is set to open a location in Shreveport during the first week of November. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Crumbl Cookies on Youree Drive will officially open its doors. The new store is located at 7020 Youree Dr. Owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck, are excited to start serving fans in Shreveport. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport
Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
Shreveport College Again Hits Top 10 In U.S. News & World Report
Centenary College of Louisiana is no stranger to landing high on national ranking lists. They've been named a Tier One National Liberal Arts College, a Top National Liberal Arts College, and have been praised for their return on investment for students. Just to name a few honors. But what I...
ktalnews.com
Profile: Craig Lee for City of Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Independent candidate Craig Lee is running to be the next councilman for the City of Shreveport District B. Born and Raised in the Lakeside and Queensboro Neighborhoods of Shreveport, and he is passionate about bringing change to the city. “I am the most qualified candidate...
KTBS
Three weekend shootings in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
KSLA
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opening in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bossier City is getting its own Freddy’s, a popular frozen custard and steakburger restaurant, on Airline Drive. On Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m., the ribbon cutting for the new Freddy’s will be held at the restaurant’s new location at 2578 Airline Drive, Bossier City.
When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here
The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
Unique Airbnb in Shreveport Provides Perfect Weekend Getaway
We found the perfect place for your next little getaway and it has a slide.
This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport
I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
Comments / 0