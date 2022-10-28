ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

QUEST LGBTQ+ Music & Arts festival showcases Shreveport talent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ShrevePride is hosting its first annual QUEST LGBTQ+ Music and Arts festival!. The event is taking place at Seventh Tap Brewing Project. Attendees have a chance to catch some musical appearances, stand-up comedy and more. “The whole idea is that we craft a place where it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport-Bossier homes dressed to kill for Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Creepy and kooky homes in the Shreveport-Bossier area are showing their Halloween spirit. These homes went all out to bring spooky fun to their communities. We checked out a few of the best-decorated neighborhoods to show you the homes with impressive displays. We visited these...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

BBQ cook-off competition between Shreveport first responders

The North Shreveport Business Association hosted its annual Heroes BBQ Cook-off. BBQ cook-off competition between Shreveport first …. The North Shreveport Business Association hosted its annual Heroes BBQ Cook-off. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this …. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Remembering Hannah Pham

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Support is pouring in for University of Arkansas student Hannah Pham. The Shreveport native died earlier this week. She graduated this year from Loyola College Prep. Those that knew her at the school say they are in mourning. “We are devastated at the loss of our...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mario Chavez shares his vision for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mario Chavez is a No Party candidate running for the Shreveport mayor's seat. His plan moving forward if elected is fighting crime, cleaning up the community, and customer service. Chavez was elected as Caddo Parish's first Latino Commissioner. He is currently in his second term. Chavez sat...
SHREVEPORT, LA
High School Football PRO

Bossier City, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is kicking off

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The annual Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is returning with amazing specials from some of the best restaurants in the metro area. On Oct. 30, the annual week-long food event is launching with The Sampler brunch being held at Louisiana Daiquiri, located at 1881 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

In-depth Coverage of the Taylor Parker Sentencing Trial

Brittany Defran and Carolyn Roy discuss the most recent week of the Taylor Parker Sentencing Trial. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in October after cutting a baby from Reagan Hancock's womb. In-depth Coverage of the Taylor Parker Sentencing …. Brittany Defran and Carolyn Roy discuss the most recent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

First responders face-off for BBQ bragging rights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon. “We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crumbl Cookies is set to open a location in Shreveport during the first week of November. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Crumbl Cookies on Youree Drive will officially open its doors. The new store is located at 7020 Youree Dr. Owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck, are excited to start serving fans in Shreveport. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Profile: Craig Lee for City of Shreveport City Council District B

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Independent candidate Craig Lee is running to be the next councilman for the City of Shreveport District B. Born and Raised in the Lakeside and Queensboro Neighborhoods of Shreveport, and he is passionate about bringing change to the city. “I am the most qualified candidate...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Three weekend shootings in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opening in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bossier City is getting its own Freddy’s, a popular frozen custard and steakburger restaurant, on Airline Drive. On Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m., the ribbon cutting for the new Freddy’s will be held at the restaurant’s new location at 2578 Airline Drive, Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here

The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

