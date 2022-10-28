SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crumbl Cookies is set to open a location in Shreveport during the first week of November. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Crumbl Cookies on Youree Drive will officially open its doors. The new store is located at 7020 Youree Dr. Owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck, are excited to start serving fans in Shreveport. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

