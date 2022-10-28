Read full article on original website
Property Taxes due soon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Treasurer is reminding people that property tax bills are due Tuesday, Nov. 10. · Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708. · Mail to - Vanderburgh County...
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development announced a new recruitment campaign on Friday. “Henderson, Your New Hometown” is a mostly digital campaign, hoping to get workers to move to Henderson. This comes after recent announcements from the city and county that several new businesses are coming to...
5 more Habitat homes to be built for tornado victims in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County in rebuilding homes for those who survived the deadly December 10-11, 2021 tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky. In Ohio County, five homes are being built due to a...
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
Thursday groundbreaking set for Madisonville Hopkins Co. Sports Plex
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County have announced a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex on Thursday, November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. The community is...
Honor Flight Veterans welcomed by community members in Evansville Saturday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Honor Flight of Southern Indiana took their bi-annual trip to the nation’s capital Saturday. The flight left early in the morning from Evansville Regional Airport to Washington D.C. Community members waited for the plane’s return at Evansville Regional Airport that was carrying our nation’s heroes....
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane crash is under investigation in Evansville.. Authorities say four people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Plus, we’re expecting an update this morning on a huge five-year murder case in Delphi, Indiana. Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared...
Moreland Park hosts 5K event in Erica Owen’s memory
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the family of Erica Owen will hold a 5K run and walk to benefit OASIS Women’s Shelter and a nursing scholarship created in Owen’s honor. Owen was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 2018. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. at Moreland Park...
Report of flipped car in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a flipped car Monday morning in Warrick Co. It was around 6:35 a.m. at Center Road and Highway 261. That’s southwest of Boonville, closer to Chandler. The scene is now clear.
Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Highway officials say South Green River Road is closed between I-69 and Lynn Road for pipe replacement. The road is closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday to all traffic. Officials say this includes school bus and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to...
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a death after they say a person was found in the 2300 block of Carter Drive. Officers say they were called to the scene around 4:16 p.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers say when they arrived on scene...
City of Henderson will soon suck up your piles of leaves
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Autumn leaves are falling, and the City of Henderson’s Public Works Department will soon start vacuuming leaves that have been raked to the edge of the street. The Henderson Water Utility reminds property owners not to rake leaves out into the street because they can...
Mesker Park Zoo hosts ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Helping the Tri-State get in the Halloween spirit, the Mesker Park Zoo is hosting another weekend of “Boo at the Zoo.”. The event continues Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. where there will be live entertainment, trick or treating, animal encounters, a costume contest, and more.
EPD searching for suspect in Evansville bar stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened outside of an Evansville bar. According to a police report, police were called to the victim’s home on Friday in reference to a battery report. Police say the victim told them they were stabbed...
Lilly King set for weekend competition in Toronto
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lilly King is back to racing in preparation for December’s World Championships. King will face off against many of the world’s best at the FINA World Cup stop in Toronto. That competition started on Friday and will run through the weekend until Sunday. On...
Boonville Fire Department: Several crews respond to morning house fire
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville Fire Department was called to a house fire early Sunday morning on SR 61 North. According to a social media post, that fire happened around 6:35 a.m. Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found a two-story home with heavy fire on...
Groundbreaking set for new OCU baseball stadium
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A news conference and groundbreaking is planned this week on the campus of Oakland City University. It will be Thursday, November 3, at 3:30 p.m. at the site of Brooks Pinnick Baseball Field. That’s on Williams Street, east of Tichenor Athletic Center. Officials say...
911 calls provide more details on plane crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We now have the 911 calls that outline the moments that a plane went down at Helfrich Hills Golf Course. Federal Investigators are on scene now. The crash happened Sunday around 2 p.m. [Previous: Plane crashes at Helfrich Hills Golf Course; witnesses recall first moments]. Authorities...
VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members are mourning after the death of a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy. According to his wife’s Facebook, Jason Cutrell lost his battle with cancer Saturday evening. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am...
