Lions fire DB coach Aubrey Pleasant after getting torched by Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
A day after blowing a 14-point lead and allowing 382 passing yards in a loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions have fired their defensive backs coach. Head coach Dan Campbell announced the decision on Monday to part with Aubrey Pleasant in the wake of Sunday's 31-27 loss and a 1-6 start.
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
Justin Fields’ career day not enough to lead Bears past Cowboys: Dre’Mont Jones stars in London: Ohio State NFL roundup
For the first time in his NFL career, Bears quarterback Justin Fields accounted for three touchdowns in a single game. But it wasn’t enough for Chicago as the Bears were blown out in Dallas on Sunday, 49-29. Fields completed 17 of 23 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns,...
Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch the game in London on ESPN+ (10/30/22)
The Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars have traveled to London to play each other at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. Eastern. The only way to watch this game is on ESPN+. Fans can sign up for $9.99 on a monthly basis or...
