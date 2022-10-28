Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Man arrested after stabbing at Hazel Dell Halloween party
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in Hazel Dell and charged with stabbing a person at a Halloween party, according to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office. At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to 10419 Northeast 25th Place, after a 911 call saying the suspect had...
kptv.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
Acura hits, critically injures motorcyclist in Clark County
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night when he was hit by a motorist on NE 72nd in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
New details emerge in Beaverton sword killing
More info has become available regarding the Beaverton man who police said killed his mother with a knife and sword on Thursday.
Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland
Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
Chronicle
Man Detained After Trying to Start Fire Along I-5 in Thurston County, State Patrol Says
A man was detained Friday by Washington State Patrol troopers and ultimately taken to an area hospital after he tried to start a fire along the freeway near Lacey, a trooper said Sunday. About 4:25 p.m., State Patrol began to receive a number of 911 calls from passing motorists, including...
Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
Couple arrested, facing manslaughter charges after man, dog found dead on trail in Washington
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A couple was arrested and is facing manslaughter charges after a man and his dog were found dead on a trail in Lewis County, Washington, in August. According to KIRO, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a report of man’s body on Aug. 20 near Walupt Lake. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man who was later identified as Aron Christensen, 49, and his deceased dog.
opb.org
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responds to altercation between deputy and student
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has shared its version of a recent physical incident between a student and a deputy working as a school resource officer. Students at Reynolds High say the school’s resource deputy assaulted a student earlier this month — slamming her to the ground and putting his knees on her chest after she punched another student.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood
A 26-year-old Portland man has been publicly identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood last week. Police said Marquise T. Moore was taken to a hospital in a private car on Oct. 20 after gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street just before 11 p.m. He died at the hospital, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
kptv.com
2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
41-year-old man arrested in Beaverton homicide
Police say the suspect used a bladed weapon to kill his mother in a home on Southwest Tupelo Lane on Thursday, Oct. 27.A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening, Oct. 27, in Beaverton after officers found his mother dead. Jason Lee Nye was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder shortly after Beaverton police officers arrived at a home in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Police said Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, that officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene. Schaff and Nye both lived at...
Chronicle
Owner of Karma the ‘Dangerous Dog’ Facing Charges for Criminal Assistance, Harassment in Lewis County Superior Court
A Chehalis woman is facing charges of rendering criminal assistance in the second degree and harassment after an alleged incident where a minor in her care harassed and killed a cat and a second where she posted a banner facing her neighbor’s property that read “payback is a bitch,” according to court documents.
kptv.com
Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
KRMG
Police: Oregon man accused of killing mother with sword, knife
Police: Oregon man accused of killing mother with sword, knife Investigators with the Beaverton Police Department said they found two “bladed weapons” — a sword and a knife — inside the home. (NCD)
Woman found dead after incident with ‘bladed weapon,’ son in custody
A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.
thejoltnews.com
Man killed in Yelm Highway collision
A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Refers Manslaughter, Animal Cruelty Charges Against Suspects in Aron Christensen’s Death
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office referred first-degree manslaughter and animal cruelty charges against a 20-year-old Tenino man and a 17-year-old from Rochester who are accused of killing Aron Christensen and his dog on a trail near Walupt Lake the night of Aug. 19. The decision on whether or not...
Coroner Rules August Death of Man Near Walupt Lake a Homicide by Gunshot Wound
The Lewis County coroner has ruled the August death of a Portland man on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County a homicide with the cause being a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening. Aron Christensen was found dead on...
