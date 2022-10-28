ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowlitz County, WA

kptv.com

Man arrested after stabbing at Hazel Dell Halloween party

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in Hazel Dell and charged with stabbing a person at a Halloween party, according to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office. At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to 10419 Northeast 25th Place, after a 911 call saying the suspect had...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland

Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries

PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
PORTLAND, OR
Boston 25 News WFXT

Couple arrested, facing manslaughter charges after man, dog found dead on trail in Washington

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A couple was arrested and is facing manslaughter charges after a man and his dog were found dead on a trail in Lewis County, Washington, in August. According to KIRO, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a report of man’s body on Aug. 20 near Walupt Lake. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man who was later identified as Aron Christensen, 49, and his deceased dog.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
KELSO, WA
The Oregonian

Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood

A 26-year-old Portland man has been publicly identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood last week. Police said Marquise T. Moore was taken to a hospital in a private car on Oct. 20 after gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street just before 11 p.m. He died at the hospital, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
VANCOUVER, WA
Beaverton Valley Times

41-year-old man arrested in Beaverton homicide

Police say the suspect used a bladed weapon to kill his mother in a home on Southwest Tupelo Lane on Thursday, Oct. 27.A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening, Oct. 27, in Beaverton after officers found his mother dead. Jason Lee Nye was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder shortly after Beaverton police officers arrived at a home in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Police said Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, that officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene. Schaff and Nye both lived at...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
PORTLAND, OR
thejoltnews.com

Man killed in Yelm Highway collision

A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
LACEY, WA

