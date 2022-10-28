ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
PLYMOUTH, MI
beltmag.com

Dogs of Detroit

We throttle under the Ambassador Bridge. Soon, swags of lights will dangle,. but down the river, past the warehouse with peeling Boblo signage—a little. farther—Zug Island begins to mass. From first distance old stacks. rise like spindles, one belching flame in the twilight—a singularity— votive candle or...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership

The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
schoolcraftconnection.com

Death and memories

The Day of the Dead, a phrase that sounds somewhat dark and macabre, instead bringing the nostalgic colors of fall and the smell of freshly baked sweets, flowers and candles. The inviting voices of the ones we’ve lost linger to warm the bitter halls with joy and laughter. Memories of music and singing can be heard in the cemeteries where you see family gather once more; together remembering with celebration the life of the lost. This is the Day of the Dead.
DETROIT, MI
plymouthvoice.com

There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth

Oct. 28, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth and It’s not about politics, woke ideology, schools, radical preferences or even parking spaces. It’s about nostalgia. It’s about Americanism built on hometown values. The allegiance to tradition and the wistful desire to return...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Banana 101.5

Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished

Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other

With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
DETROIT, MI

