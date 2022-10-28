The Day of the Dead, a phrase that sounds somewhat dark and macabre, instead bringing the nostalgic colors of fall and the smell of freshly baked sweets, flowers and candles. The inviting voices of the ones we’ve lost linger to warm the bitter halls with joy and laughter. Memories of music and singing can be heard in the cemeteries where you see family gather once more; together remembering with celebration the life of the lost. This is the Day of the Dead.

