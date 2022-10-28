Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit restaurant celebrates 2 year anniversary with launch of vermouth
TROY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit restaurant is celebrating two years and the launch of a new distilled spirit. Cucina Lab Torino, out of Troy, has released a vermouth that’ll be available to Detroiters. ROSSO Bitta’s vermouth will be available for purchase at Cucina Lab Torino, Pape Joe’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
Houdini’s final mystery: The story behind the magician’s untimely death in Detroit
A shroud of mystery remains around the magician's untimely death.
beltmag.com
Dogs of Detroit
We throttle under the Ambassador Bridge. Soon, swags of lights will dangle,. but down the river, past the warehouse with peeling Boblo signage—a little. farther—Zug Island begins to mass. From first distance old stacks. rise like spindles, one belching flame in the twilight—a singularity— votive candle or...
Detroit News
Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership
The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
Downtown Detroit Markets to Return for 2022 Holiday Season
The pop-up shops, Cadillac Lodge, and other activities and events launch next month The post Downtown Detroit Markets to Return for 2022 Holiday Season appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Ghost hunters at Detroit’s Redford Theatre detect spirits on stage, in hallway, on chair
Fictional FBI agent Fox Mulder made that phrase popular in the 1990s on the TV show "The X-Files" as he and partner Dana Scully explored the paranormal. It’s exactly what members of the Motor City Ghost Hunters LLC say they feel when investigating and exploring haunted places around metro Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Ford House Christmas Tours return with more holiday events this season -- See the full schedule
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ford House Christmas Tours start next month. In addition to the annual tours, other events are planned at the house in Grosse Pointe Shores to help get you into the holiday spirit. Tours begin Nov. 18 and run through Dec. 30, while additional...
schoolcraftconnection.com
Death and memories
The Day of the Dead, a phrase that sounds somewhat dark and macabre, instead bringing the nostalgic colors of fall and the smell of freshly baked sweets, flowers and candles. The inviting voices of the ones we’ve lost linger to warm the bitter halls with joy and laughter. Memories of music and singing can be heard in the cemeteries where you see family gather once more; together remembering with celebration the life of the lost. This is the Day of the Dead.
We hit the streets to find the best game day tailgate, tour the Wolverine 1 bus
7 Action News hit the streets of Ann Arbor to find the biggest, baddest tailgate, and we're confident in what we found.
plymouthvoice.com
There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth
Oct. 28, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth and It’s not about politics, woke ideology, schools, radical preferences or even parking spaces. It’s about nostalgia. It’s about Americanism built on hometown values. The allegiance to tradition and the wistful desire to return...
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
The history and transformations of the Eloise Asylum
Today many Metro Detroiters know the Eloise Asylum as a haunted venue. A scary place to head to during spooky season. There are no shortages of alleged hauntings in the building, something that the new owners play up with the latest incarnation of the space.
Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished
Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other
With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Patients at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor celebrate Halloween
ANN ARBOR – Pediatric patients have been celebrating Halloween early at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. From NICU babies dressed up in tiny costumes to big kids enjoying their treat bags, festivities are in full swing for kids of all ages. Each year, the nonprofit Spirit of Children brings...
Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn
(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
Comments / 0